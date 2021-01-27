Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

‘Won us the game’ – Plenty of Charlton fans discuss individual’s performance in win at MK Dons

Published

1 hour ago

on

It was a good night for Charlton Athletic on Tuesday, as they returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over MK Dons at the Stadium MK.

In a tight game in which the hosts actually enjoyed the majority of the possession and the chances, it was the Addicks who would prevail, thanks to on loan Liverpool attacker Liam Millar’s first goal for the club.

That result keeps Charlton sixth in the League One table, five points adrift of the automatic promotion places, while bringing an end to a two-game winless run.

Not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Charlton fans appeared pleased as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for a fair amount of praise, was Darren Pratley.

Having been forced to fill in at centre back amid injury trouble in that position recently, Pratley returned to his more natural role in the centre of midfield against MK Dons, producing an impressive and assured performance, which did not go unnoticed by the Charlton fanbase.

Here, we a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 35-year-old’s latest showing.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Won us the game’ – Plenty of Charlton fans discuss individual’s performance in win at MK Dons

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: