‘Won us the game’ – Plenty of Charlton fans discuss individual’s performance in win at MK Dons

It was a good night for Charlton Athletic on Tuesday, as they returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over MK Dons at the Stadium MK.

In a tight game in which the hosts actually enjoyed the majority of the possession and the chances, it was the Addicks who would prevail, thanks to on loan Liverpool attacker Liam Millar’s first goal for the club.

That result keeps Charlton sixth in the League One table, five points adrift of the automatic promotion places, while bringing an end to a two-game winless run.

Not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Charlton fans appeared pleased as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for a fair amount of praise, was Darren Pratley.

Having been forced to fill in at centre back amid injury trouble in that position recently, Pratley returned to his more natural role in the centre of midfield against MK Dons, producing an impressive and assured performance, which did not go unnoticed by the Charlton fanbase.

Here, we a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 35-year-old’s latest showing.

Pratley won us the game today, superb. Been receiving some slack recently as well. Been poor at centre half but that’s not his fault. Been solid every time he plays in midfield.#cafc — Alan Lanark (@long_knock) January 26, 2021

Pratley superb tonight 👊 #cafc — Chris Jones (@CafcJonesy) January 26, 2021

Tough game tonight but the 3 points and clean sheet is all that matters!! Pratley and Millar MOTM for me! #cafc — Liam Sheppard (@IrishShep82) January 26, 2021

Pleased with that performance Charlton, first time we’ve looked solid defensively for a long time, closing everything down across the pitch. Great performance from Pratley clearing things up in front of the back four 🔴⚪ #cafc — Ralph Neale (@ravioli_7) January 26, 2021

The old boy Pratley has still got it! #cafc — Ashley Brooks (@ashleybrooks_93) January 26, 2021

MOTM is absolutely Darren Pratley for me tonight, he’s gonna be 36 in April and he put in the kind of shift a 26 year old would struggle to do… what a baller #cafc #coya 🔴⚫️ — Rachel Bridge (@rachelbbridge) January 26, 2021