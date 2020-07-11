‘Won me over’, ‘What a turnaround’ – Plenty of Fulham fans warming to 23-y/o after Cardiff display

Josh Onomah scored his third goal of the season for Fulham last night, as they overcame top-six rivals Cardiff City in the Championship.

Joining at the start of the season, Onomah was one of the least popular signings made by the club. He had a contested first-half of the season but Fulham boss Scott Parker has stuck with him, and fans are beginning to see why.

Since the restart he’s been one of Fulham’s best players. He’s slowly cemented his spot in the starting line-up, and capped another fine performance with a well-taken goal last night.

Now as Fulham move to up to 3rd on the back of a four game winning streak, Onomah is coming into the spotlight as one of the driving forces behind Fulham’s recent form.

See what the fans had to say about him last night, and how they’ve changed their minds about him over the course of the season:

Ngl thought josh onomah was an awful signing at first but been proven completely wrong, undroppable at the moment, fair play to him — Adam (@AdamFFC) July 10, 2020

Would just like to take this opportunity to apologise to Josh Onomah, because he is quite clearly absolutely unreal at the game of football — 𝒞𝒽𝓇𝒾𝓈𝓉𝒾𝒶𝓃𝑒 (@urghbusani) July 10, 2020

Most improved player this season for me has to be Josh Onomah – I didn’t give him a chance first half of the season and turned into a beast! #ffc — Lee Maddrell (@Leemaddrell) July 10, 2020

Josh Onomah had turned into a decent buy hasn't he — Craig 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@craigeylesffc) July 10, 2020

That 28mil n Josh Onomah for Ryan Sess atm looking a pretty good deal 😜 — NickC (@poorandclean) July 10, 2020

An apology to Josh Onomah. I was totally against his signing at the time but he’s completely won me over and is quite clearly the GOAT. #FFC — Alex Harris (@Alex_Harris1991) July 10, 2020

Nice to see Harrison Reed getting man of the match. Good recognition for his excellent recent form. Josh Onomah making the transfer fee received for Ryan Sessegnon look bigger every game. — Chris Gilbertson (@ChrisGilbertson) July 10, 2020

Josh Onomah… Slated him for ages at the start of the season… Last few games he's really won me over. Strong, energy and goals in him. #ffc — Mickey Faulkner (@FaulknerMickey) July 10, 2020

Well I for one for Josh Onomah all wrong – what a turnaround. — Ollie Beales (@obeales82) July 10, 2020