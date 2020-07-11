Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Won me over’, ‘What a turnaround’ – Plenty of Fulham fans warming to 23-y/o after Cardiff display

7 mins ago

Josh Onomah scored his third goal of the season for Fulham last night, as they overcame top-six rivals Cardiff City in the Championship.

Joining at the start of the season, Onomah was one of the least popular signings made by the club. He had a contested first-half of the season but Fulham boss Scott Parker has stuck with him, and fans are beginning to see why.

Since the restart he’s been one of Fulham’s best players. He’s slowly cemented his spot in the starting line-up, and capped another fine performance with a well-taken goal last night.

Now as Fulham move to up to 3rd on the back of a four game winning streak, Onomah is coming into the spotlight as one of the driving forces behind Fulham’s recent form.

See what the fans had to say about him last night, and how they’ve changed their minds about him over the course of the season:


Freelance football journalist based in Sheffield. Postgraduate degree in Sports Journalism, and good experience in digital football writing and match reporting.

Article title: 'Won me over', 'What a turnaround' – Plenty of Fulham fans warming to 23-y/o after Cardiff display

