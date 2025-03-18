Summary Birmingham City are on track to break Wolves' League One points record with 10 games remaining.

Birmingham City are flying at the top of League One, and could get one over on their Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers by season's end.

The Blues are sitting at the top of the League One table with a healthy gap to their nearest competitors, and could be on track to smash the points record in the third tier.

Wolves set the current points record in the 2013/14 season, scoring 103 points on their way to an immediate return to the Championship. The now Premier League outfit's record saw them win 31 of their 46 games, and lose just five, a record that looked unbreakable.

However, their local rivals could well break that record come the end of the season. Blues currently sit on 83 points with ten games remaining, meaning they could still reach a maximum of 113 points when all is said and done.

Birmingham City threatening Wolves point record

Whilst the points record in League One will be rather low on the priority list of Wolves supporters' thoughts currently, it's still a record that they would like to remember, as a testament to their successful campaign over a decade ago.

Kenny Jackett led the club to a historic return to the Championship at the first time of asking, following embarrassing back-to-back relegations, which saw the club fall into the third tier. However, the following season certainly made up for the disappointment of relegation.

Just over a decade later, that incredible points tally of 103 is looking like it could be beaten by Wolves' Midlands rivals. Birmingham currently sit just 20 points away from the record, with ten matches to go. Chris Davies' men have been rampant this season, and are looking on course to break the decade-old record.

According to expected points, the Blues have been touted to finish the season with 106 points, which would see them beat the tally their local rivals set by three points, should they continue the form that they're currently in.

Beating record would be a huge boost for Birmingham

Many League One experts expected Birmingham to run away with the title before a ball was kicked, which certainly put plenty of pressure on the newly relegated side. However, that pressure has been non-existant for the majority of the season.

Beating the points record would not only give Bluenoses bragging rights over their local rivals, but it would also bring a welcome boost heading into the Championship next season.

Birmingham City in League One 2024/25 (BBC Sport) Games Played Wins Draws Losses Goals scored Goals conceded Points 36 25 8 3 59 24 83 *Correct as of Mar 18 2025

It's clear that the ownership group have huge ambitions for their club, and will be keen to return Birmingham to the Premier League. With the momentum from setting a new points record, it could act as a massive boost for the Blues heading into next season.

If Davies' side keep up the rich vein of form they've found themselves in since the turn of the year, the record set by Wolves could be in serious jeopardy.

For Birmingham to prove all the doubters wrong and carry momentum into next season, this could be a significant target for the club.