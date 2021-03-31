Wolves? West Ham? Stay at Stoke? The potential paths for Harry Souttar as the transfer window edges closer

With the season now nearing its latter stages, there are plenty of players who will be starting to think about their futures for next season, with the summer transfer window on the horizon.

One such player who certainly looks as though he now finds himself in that particular position, is Stoke City centre back Harry Souttar.

Recent reports from The Daily Express have claimed that a number of Premier League clubs are taking an interest in the Australian international, ahead of a potential summer bid for the 22-year-old.

But just which of those options available to Souttar for next season would be the best one for the defender to pursue?

Here, we take a look at what prospects he might face, depending on the club he decides to play for in the 2021/22 campaign.

West Ham

One club who are said to be interested in a move for Souttar are West Ham, and that is a deal that could prove tempting for the Australian.

The chance to play for a club the size of the Hammers, with such a vociferous fanbase, could certainly be appealing for a player such as Souttar, and now could be a good time to make that move, amid their strong push for a European place this season.

However, given there is already a long list of centre backs available to David Moyes, particularly with Craig Dawson seemingly expected to make his loan move from Watford permanent, Souttar could find himself facing something of a battle for game time at The London Stadium.

Wolves

Another club who could be an intriguing prospect for Souttar, and who are reportedly interested in the centre back, is Wolves.

With a number of big name players on their books, a move to Molineux would give Souttar the chance to learn plenty about the game time, while Nuno Espirito Santo’s preference to play three at the back could help the Australian to challenge for game time, providing he can adapt to that system.

Even so, this season has not been quite as successful for Wolves as the previous two in the Premier League, with the club slipping into the bottom half of the table, something which could prompt something of a hint of caution for Souttar as he considers this particular option.

Crystal Palace

One other Premier League side who are said to be interested in a move for Souttar ahead of the summer, are Crystal Palace.

With a long list of players – including several centre backs – set to see their contracts expire at Selhurst Park at the end of the season, Souttar may well feel that he would certainly have plenty of opportunities to play regular first-team football with this particular move.

On the flip side to that however, the potential squad overhaul the Eagles face this summer could make it hard to gel their side, and that could lead to Palace finding themselves in a tricky situation in the table, given they have struggled to really break into the top ten anyway, which could prompt an element of wariness on Souttar’s part.

Stoke City

Of course, another option for Souttar to consider for the summer, is simply staying where he is now, at Stoke City.

With the centre back having only signed a new long-term deal with the Potters last summer, the club are under no huge pressure to sell, and while it would need something incredible from here for it to give him the chance of Premier League football next season, Souttar would at least be confident of playing regular football if he remains at The Bet365 Stadium.

Indeed, that could even give him the chance to make more of a name for himself in Michael O’Neill’s side, perhaps helping the club to mount another promotion push in the not too distant future, which could then lead to even bigger opportunities for Souttar further down the line in his career.