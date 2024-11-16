Wolverhampton Wanderers are in danger of slipping back into the Football League for the first time since the 2017/18 season as they battle to avoid relegation in the Premier League.

Watching their team in the Championship would be nothing new for the majority of Wolves fans, as they’ve been on a rollercoaster ride over the decades.

In modern times, the undoubted low point came in 2013, when the Black Country outfit suffered a second successive relegation that saw them drop to League One.

Kevin McDonald helps Wolves’ rebuild

Despite the justified anger towards the previous owner at the time, the hierarchy at Molineux did get a lot right in that summer, as Kenny Jackett was appointed as Dean Saunders’ replacement.

And, the former Millwall chief wasted little time in reshaping the squad, which included bringing in a few key signings.

The reliable Sam Ricketts brought leadership and know-how to the defence, and another crucial addition came in the form of Kevin McDonald.

The Scottish midfielder was with Sheffield United, who were also in League One at the time, with David Weir building around McDonald in pre-season, who was playing in an advanced role.

However, the chance to move to the Midlands appealed to the player, and a deal was agreed between the clubs - and it turned out to be a pivotal move for both clubs at the time.

Jackett utilised McDonald in a deeper role, and he was an integral part of a stylish Wolves side that ran away with the title, collecting over 100 points in the process.

The likes of Bakary Sako and Nouha Dicko took the plaudits for their excellent work in front of goal, but McDonald was the one who made things click for Wolves in the middle of the park, and he also chipped in with some big moments himself.

Sheffield United struggled without Kevin McDonald

If things went well for Wolves and McDonald, it’s fair to say they didn’t go to plan for the Blades - and particularly Weir.

The rookie boss was dismissed a few months into the season, and whilst Sheffield United reached the FA Cup semi-final under his replacement, Nigel Clough, they finished outside the play-off places, which represented a big disappointment at the time.

A bleak few years would follow, until Chris Wilder’s appointment transformed the club, as he took them out of the third tier and to the Premier League.

Kevin McDonald kicked on with Fulham

So, Wolves were the clear winners from that deal, but McDonald would only have two more years after his starring role in the League One title win before leaving for Fulham.

Kevin McDonald Career Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Dundee 93 14 - Burnley 64 5 2 Scunthorpe United (loan) 5 2 - Notts County (loan) 11 - - Sheffield United 91 5 9 Wolves 126 8 19 Fulham 128 6 5 Dundee United 11 - - Exeter City 11 3 - Bradford City 23 - 3

After missing out on the play-offs as they tried to make it back-to-back promotions, McDonald’s third campaign at Wolves was disappointing from his perspective, and for the team.

Therefore, a change of scenery was perhaps best for all parties, and the player would go on to reach the top-flight with the Cottagers, so he will no doubt see it as a move that paid off, even if Fosun and Nuno Espirito Santo would eventually make major positive changes at Wolves.