Highlights Wolves are interested in signing Che Adams from Southampton as they look to strengthen their squad before the transfer deadline.

Southampton may be open to selling Adams as his contract is expiring in 12 months and they want to secure a fee for him.

Southampton still needs to do more business in the transfer market, both in terms of incoming and outgoing players, and Adams' potential departure would require a replacement.

Wolves are interested in signing Che Adams from Southampton ahead of the transfer deadline tomorrow night.

Wolves set for busy end to the window

It has been a very difficult summer for Wanderers, who have had a major clearout of their squad as they initially looked to comply with FFP regulations.

They were dealt a blow last week when it was revealed that Man City wanted to sign Matheus Nunes, and the Premier League champions are set to conclude a deal for the midfielder in a deal worth around £53m.

That will give Wolves money to spend, and Gary O’Neil has made it clear that the club are working on deals ahead of the 11pm cut off point on Friday.

Wolves interested in Che Adams

Whilst Nunes will need to be directly replaced, his sale should ensure Wolves can strengthen other areas of the squad, and bringing in a number nine is likely to be a priority.

And, the Daily Mail has claimed that Adams is a target for the Black Country outfit, as they consider a move for the Scotland international.

The report states that Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho had also been a target for Wolves, but the Foxes are demanding a big fee for their forward, so Adams is seen as a more realistic alternative.

However, any deal won’t be straightforward, as it’s thought that there are other top-flight clubs monitoring Adams.

Will Southampton sell Che Adams?

From a football perspective, Russell Martin would love to keep Adams at St. Mary’s Stadium, as the striker has already made a big impact on the team this season.

The former Birmingham man has scored three goals in three games, which includes two late winners at Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth. As well as the goalscoring threat, Adams is a mobile attacker who has the all-round game that the boss wants.

But, the situation is complicated by his contract situation. An offer remains on the table from Southampton to the player, but Adams is yet to sign, so his current deal expires in 12 months time.

Therefore, the club knows that this is their last chance to get a fee for the 27-year-old. The fact he was left out of the win over QPR last time out suggests there’s a very real possibility that Adams will move on before the deadline.

Southampton summer transfer plans

Even though the deadline is fast approaching, it still feels as though there’s a lot of business to be done by Southampton, both with outgoings and incomings.

The early signs are positive under Martin, as he has quickly got the team playing the style he wants, and there’s plenty of quality in the group, so it’s not like the club are in a desperate situation.

But, they still need new faces in, whilst departures are inevitable, and Adams will need to be replaced if he moves on, as he is a player who has already contributed a lot. So, it will be very interesting to see how the side looks tomorrow night.

Saints are back in action against Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.