Wolves weighing up £10million move for Fulham ace

Wolves are interested in signing Fulham defender Antonee Robinson, as per Football Insider.

Robinson moved to Fulham from Wigan Athletic last summer, following the Latics’ administration and relegation from the Championship.

The Cottagers picked up the USA international for a fee of only £2million, and could be set to make a huge profit this summer with interest building in his signature.

Robinson made 28 appearances in the Premier League for Fulham last season, impressing in what turned out to be a disappointing campaign for the London club, culminating in relegation.

Interest remains in the left-back, though, with Manchester City recently being linked with a move for the full-back.

According to Football Insider, Wolves are now interested in signing Robinson this summer, with the club reportedly planning to test to Fulham’s resolve.

Fulham, who tied Robinson down to a contract until 2024 at Craven Cottage last summer, are said to value him at a price of around £10million.

The Verdict

I’m not sure this is one I can see happening to be honest.

Wolves look set to complete the permanent signing of Rayan Ait-Nouri, having agreed a £10million deal for the Angers left-back, as per the Express and Star.

With that in mind, can you see them going out and spending another £10million or so on another left-back who is of a similar profile to Ait-Nouri?

Robinson is a talent and is likely to have many offers this summer, but he needs to choose his next club carefully if he were to leave Fulham.