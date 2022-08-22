Wolves v Preston North End: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Preston North End have had somewhat of an interesting start to their 2022-23 season, having not conceded a single goal in their five Championship matches.

And whilst their defence looks to be very solid, the same cannot be said for their contributions in the final third, with just one league goal netted and that was courtesy of a world-class strike from Brad Potts.

They didn’t show any struggles of finding the back of the net in the opening round of the EFL Cup though a couple of weeks ago as they dispatched of Huddersfield Town 4-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium, but a tougher task awaits in the form of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Premier League outfit are yet to win in the top flight so far this season, but they possess some strong squad depth with players who are ready to prove a point to their head coach Bruno Lage as to why they deserve to be starting in league action.

Latest team news

It’s likely that Bruno Lage will shuffle his pack accordingly from who started in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon.

The Portuguese boss has some strong players to rely on though, with Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, Hwang Hee-Chan, Leander Dendoncker amongst others likely in the frame to start.

Ryan Lowe has already admitted that he will make chances to his side, most likely due to the nature of the fixtures that have been played recently, with a lot of Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday matches being taken on.

There will be one enforced change for sure though as defender Andrew Hughes went off injured in the first half against Watford on Saturday, with Lowe confirming that the Welshman had suffered a shoulder injury and would be going for a scan on it this week to determine the damage.

Score prediction

Whilst PNE have been solid at the back this season so far, Wolves will be a far different test.

Therefore, I can see a comfortable 2-0 win for the hosts.

Is there a live stream?

The Carabao Cup do not permit live streams of the competition’s games unless they are broadcast on television, so unfortunately for fans of both clubs in the UK, the only way to watch is live at Molineux.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Molineux is at 7:45pm.