Coventry City are enjoying another exciting Championship campaign.

After last season's heartbreaking loss in the play-off final to Luton Town, via a penalty shootout, Coventry were forced to reset and prepare for another season in the Championship.

Mark Robins has done a wonderful job at Coventry, taking the side from League Two to the Championship, but now his aim is to guide the club back to the Premier League. The Sky Blues are in and around the play-off places at the moment as they look to fend off the competition with just nine games to go.

While finishing in the play-offs is Coventry's ultimate objective this season, another fantastic opportunity has arisen for the club, as they find themselves in an FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday away to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

FA Cup a rare and exciting opportunity for Coventry

Coventry have had a fine run in the FA Cup so far this season, firstly picking up an impressive 6-2 victory over Oxford United in the third round before defeating Sheffield Wednesday in fourth. The fifth round saw Coventry overcome non-league Maidstone, who were the story of the competition this season, by five goals to nil.

A win on Saturday against Wolves would see Coventry make the semi-finals of the FA Cup for just the second time in their history. The only time that the club has gone that far in the competition, they ended up lifting the trophy back in 1987. The Sky Blues have reached seven FA Cup quarter-finals in the past, falling short in all but one of them.

Saturday's fixture will be no easy task for Coventry, as they come up against a strong Wolves side who currently sit in the top half of the Premier League. The one positive for the Sky Blues is that Wolves are missing their star man, Pedro Neto. The Portuguese winger suffered an injury in the first half of their game against Fulham on the weekend and, according to Coventry Live, he is ruled out for Saturday's clash with Coventry.

Coventry must play their strongest XI

The news regarding Pedro Neto's absence will give Coventry a real boost of hope as they prepare for Saturday. There will be a firm belief that they can win a one-off game over Wolves and make it to an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium.

While their focus may purely be on finishing in the play-off places in the Championship, Coventry must not let this rare opportunity in the FA Cup go to waste. Mark Robins and his coaching staff must pick their strongest starting eleven going into this game, and put their absolute all into getting a result at Molineux.

On current form, the striking duo of Ellis Simms and Haji Wright must start up top for the Sky Blues. The pair have scored 26 goals between them in all competitions this season, and there is no need to rest either one of them. Wright, especially, is having a superb campaign and should arguably be the first name on the team sheet.

Another man who gives Coventry a lot going forward is attacking midfielder, Callum O'Hare. The 25-year-old has been in and out of the starting eleven this season, having made just 14 league starts, but when he does play, he is one of Coventry's most dangerous assets, scoring 13 goals and assisting six in the Championship. Mark Robins should consider starting O'Hare on the weekend if he is looking for goals against a tough Watford side.

Ultimately, the decision lies in the hands of Robins, but he should absolutely start what he believes to be his strongest starting eleven against Wolves. Coventry have a real opportunity of earning a day out at Wembley in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and making history, so their play-off objective must be put on hold whilst they turn their full attention to Saturday's last-eight clash.