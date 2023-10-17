Highlights Wolves won't prioritize a move for Che Adams in January, as he is not their first-choice option.

Wolves won’t be prioritising a move for Che Adams in the January transfer window.

Wolves were one of a number of clubs linked with a move for the Southampton striker during the previous summer window, but a deal failed to materialise.

The Scotland international was a reported transfer target for the likes of Everton and Crystal Palace, but he remained with the south coast club beyond the market deadline.

Adams is in the middle of the final year of his current contract with Southampton, meaning he could walk away from the club as a free agent in the summer.

This could lead the Championship side to look to cash in on his remaining transfer value in January when the window re-opens.

Could Wolves make a move for Che Adams in January?

Journalist Steve Madeley has claimed that Wolves could return in January with an interest in the 27-year-old.

However, he believes that it is not a priority deal for the Premier League side, who are likely to prioritise other targets before considering a move for Adams.

“I wouldn’t rule it out entirely but I don’t believe he will be the first-choice option,” wrote Madeley, via The Athletic.

“Missing out on Adams in the summer was a blow for Wolves but the positive is that it gave the recruitment team more time to research alternatives, and I suspect they will have a bigger list to choose from in January, hopefully with some more exciting and

cost-effective options on it.”

Where are Southampton in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

Adams’ position at Southampton could be under threat for the remainder of this campaign, with Ross Stewart nearing a return to full fitness.

The former Sunderland striker joined the Saints on transfer deadline day in September but has yet to make his debut for the team due to injury.

Stewart suffered an Achilles injury that has kept him out of action since January, but he is closing in on a return to fitness.

Adams has featured in nine of Russell Martin’s first 11 league games in charge at St. Mary’s.

Martin has been tasked with leading the club straight back up to the Premier League at the first attempt after the club suffered relegation last season.

Adams has contributed three goals and two assists, with the Saints currently sitting 10th in the second division table.

The gap to the automatic promotion places is currently 11 points, with the top six only one point ahead of the Saints.

Next up for Martin’s side is a clash with Hull City on 21 October.

Should Southampton look to cash in on Che Adams in January?

Adams has performed well for Southampton, but it is easy to imagine Stewart usurping him in the pecking order once he is fully fit.

The 27-year-old’s consistency in front of goal isn’t particularly strong, which could see him drop out of the team.

With less than a year on his deal, Southampton also have little reason to invest in helping Adams improve if he is out the door anyway.

Cashing in on him in January would make the most sense at this stage, especially if Stewart can return to full fitness and prove his worth quickly.