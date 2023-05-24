Although Middlesbrough missed out on the Championship play-offs, with Michael Carrick in charge, the club seem on the right path.

When the Boro boss arrived at the club, they were sitting 21st in the Championship and only out of the bottom three on goal difference, so for them to go on and achieve a play-off position was an achievement in itself.

Of course, one big part of Middlesbrough's relative success this past season was their recruitment of loanees, with six in total arriving at the Riverside Stadium either at the beginning of, or throughout the campaign.

Summer loan additions included Alex Mowatt, Zack Stefffen, Ryan Giles and Rodrigo Muniz, whilst further January loanees arrived in Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey.

Of those names, only Rodrigo Muniz would be considered a poor addition, with the other names all contributing well to Boro's success in 2022/23.

It should come as no shock, then, that Boro would like to keep the likes of Steffen, Giles, Ramsey and Archer, ideally, as per TEAMtalk.

What is the latest Ryan Giles transfer news?

It seems unlikely that they will be able to bring back all of those players, but they could have a chance of doing so with Ryan Giles given the latest reports on his future.

According to TEAMtalk, Wolves are ready to let the left-wing-back leave Molineux this summer, with Middlesbrough looking at the possibility of a permanent deal.

It is claimed that much will depend on Wolves' asking price for the 23-year-old, who is coming off the back of a strong season in the Championship.

Indeed, showcasing his brilliant delivery of the ball, Giles registered 12 assists for Middlesbrough in 48 appearances across the campaign.

This made him the club's top assist maker by quite some margin, with Cameron Archer and Matt Crooks, both on six, his nearest rival in this department.

Will Middlesbrough sign Ryan Giles permanently this summer?

At this point, it is hard to say whether or not Giles will end up at Middlesbrough.

There are, of course, several factors at play over any potential decision.

On the one hand, Wolves' valuation of Giles will have a big influence on any potential deal, as will Boro's ability to sell players and create a transfer kitty this summer.

Furthermore, although it is reported that Wolves are willing to let Giles go, with reports in recent days suggesting that Julian Lopetegui could quit the club, that could also have an impact.

Indeed, were the Spaniard to depart, any new manager coming into Molineux would surely want to take a look at Giles in training and pre-season before selling him, potentially complicating things even further.