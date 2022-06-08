Wolves’ transfer stance over Morgan Gibbs-White revealed amid Nottingham Forest and potential Sheffield United interest

Wolverhampton Wanderers are determined to keep hold of 22-year-old Morgan Gibbs-White this summer.

According to the Express & Star, Wolves boss Bruno Lage is ready to offer Gibbs-White regular Premier League football next season in order to convince him to stay.

It was revealed by The Athletic last month that the 22-year-old had been offered a new contract in order to extend his stay with the club.

The Sun then recently reported that Nottingham Forest and Southampton were ready to swoop for the attacking midfielder if he did not sign the new deal that had been offered to him.

It is obvious that Sheffield United would be keen for him to return, but with Premier League interest, a return to Bramall Lane now seems unlikely.

Gibbs-White’s current Wolves contract still has two years remaining, running until the summer of 2024.

The 22-year-old certainly had an impressive campaign, shining during his loan spell at Bramall Lane.

In 37 Championship appearances, including the play-offs, Gibbs-White scored 12 goals for the Blades, and also registered 10 assists for his teammates in those matches.

The attacking midfielder impressed so much during the first half of his loan that he returned to Wolves to be assessed briefly in January, but Lage clearly felt he wasn’t ready to be a part of his squad just yet as the 22-year-old would eventually return to Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

It is no surprise that Wolves want to keep hold of Morgan Gibbs-White.

With a player of his ability on the books, you are never going to want him to leave, but the club must be prepared to bring him into the first team fold.

He has showed that he is capable of excelling at Championship level this season and it is only right he is playing Premier League football next campaign.

If claims that Bruno Lage is willing to give him regular game time are true, it looks like he will be doing so with Wolves.