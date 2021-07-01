Wolves’ transfer stance outlined as Newcastle & Sunderland battle it out for defender

Sunderland’s chances of signing Dion Sanderson appear to be slim after it was revealed that Wolves would rather loan the defender to a Championship club.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a very productive loan spell on Wearside in the previous campaign, starring as the Black Cats reached the play-offs, and he was sorely missed as Lee Johnson’s side were beaten by Lincoln City over two legs after suffering a back injury.

Such form caught the eye of other clubs too, with Newcastle United joining their rivals in having a bid turned down for the centre-back.

And, The Athletic journalist Tim Spiers has provided an update on Sanderson’s situation this afternoon, revealing that Wolves are ‘confident’ he will sign a new deal at Molineux, despite rejecting an initial offer to extend his contract which has a year left to run, although Wanderers can extend it by another 12 months.

Then, the report claims they intend to loan Sanderson to a Championship club for next season, which would rule out Sunderland’s chances of doing a deal.

Whilst a permanent move to the Stadium of Light has been suggested, Spiers adds that they will ‘struggle’ to meet Wolves’ demands for the player.

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Sunderland?

1 of 20 Sulley Muntari Yes No

The verdict

This is a blow for Sunderland as everyone could see just how good Sanderson was last season so bringing him back would be a no-brainer for the club if it was possible.

In truth, it’s no surprise to see Wolves want the defender to play at a higher level, and there’s sure to be plenty of Championship interest in the youngster.

However, the one thing for Sunderland and Newcastle to cling on to is the fact that Sanderson hasn’t signed a new deal yet and if he continues to reject offers put to him by Wolves, then they will surely reconsider their demands this summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.