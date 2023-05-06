Wolverhampton Wanderers are open to the possibility of letting Luke Cundle spend another season at current loan side Swansea City, according to Russell Martin who made this admission to the BBC.

The 21-year-old has spent the whole of the 2022/23 campaign at the Swansea.com Stadium, making 34 league appearances in total and recording two goals and five assists in the process.

That isn't exactly a spectacular total but the young midfielder could have had a worse season - and he will have learnt a lot from his time under Martin - having managed to adapt to the Swans' style of play.

Winning more game time in South Wales than he would have done at Molineux, the youngster will surely be keen to play regular first-team football once again, but it's unclear where his next destination will be if he's allowed to go out on loan again.

Luke Cundle's stance

The Warrington-born player has already admitted that he wouldn't mind returning to the club, not just because he's thrived on the pitch but also because he's managed to progress off it too.

He said: "I will have a little break and then I will see where I end up.

"I’d love to come back to Swansea. It’s been great for me, not just developing on the pitch but off the pitch as well, in a different changing room environment.

"There’s a lot of room for improvement so I wouldn’t mind coming back again and playing again. I think it’s a possibility – I will just see."

His contract doesn't expire until 2026, so Wolves may be relaxed about the prospect of letting him make a temporary exit again.

The appeal of Swansea City

Technically, Cundle will only get better and better if he spends more time under Martin, with the Swans' playing style making the Swansea.com Stadium an attractive destination for midfielders looking to sharpen up their game.

Julen Lopetegui could potentially keep him in the Midlands as a squad option next season, with their extra depth potentially paying dividends for Wolves as they look to remain in the Premier League for the long term.

But at 21, it feels as though Cundle needs to be playing regularly if he wants to give himself the best chance of fulfilling his potential and Swansea could offer him plenty of starting opportunities.

Fresh investment in the Swans should mean that they are competing at the top end of the division if they use that money to strengthen their squad, so next season could be a very exciting one for the 21-year-old if he links up with the Swans again.

If there's plenty of money for Martin to spend during the summer though, he may focus on signing players permanently rather than using the loan market too much. This is why the Wolves man needs to keep his options open.