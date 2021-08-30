Wolves transfer stance leaves door open to potential Cardiff deal despite recent development

Wolves reportedly still want to sign a new centre-forward before the transfer window closes despite the recent arrival of Hwang Hee-chan, amid links to Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore.

The RB Leipzig forward has joined on a season-long loan deal and was announced yesterday before the game against Manchester United at Molineux, which saw the West Midlands club once again spurn their chances before losing 1-0.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Wolves still want to sign a new central striker before the transfer window closes tomorrow evening.

One centre-forward that the Premier League club have been linked to over the past few weeks is Moore, with the Molineux outfit said to have been weighing up a £7 million bid for the Cardiff number nine.

Mick McCarthy has admitted that should a significant offer come in the Welsh club would be forced to consider it, while Wales Online has since reported it would take a bid of at least £10 million to prize him away from the Bluebirds.

Moore joined the club last summer and bagged 20 goals in his debut season in the Welsh capital while he is off the mark already this term.

The Verdict

The arrival of Hwang Hee-chan will likely have left many Cardiff fans breathing a sigh of relief but it seems Wolves’ pursuit of their striker may not be over yet.

Given the Premier League club’s struggles in front of goal this season it’s no huge surprise that Bruno Lage is keen to strengthen his forward line further but whether that sees them pay the £10 million-plus it could take to prize Moore away from the Bluebirds remains to be seen.

Such a move would be the next step in a remarkable rise for the 29-year-old, who was playing non-league football five years ago, and while there may be question marks whether he is truly top-flight quality, there is no denying he can be a real handful for opposition defenders.

He proved that in the summer at the Euros and as a squad option, the powerful striker could be a useful addition to Lage’s squad.

Despite the arrival of James Collins, losing Moore would seem to leave McCarthy short at centre-forward – with question marks over how effectively Isaac Vassell will return from a long time sidelined.