Wolves’ transfer stance clarified as Sheffield United and Sunderland circle

Wolves don’t seem to be in a rush to offload in-demand defender Dion Sanderson at the moment and the arrival of new manager Bruno Lage could offer him a Molineux lifeline, according to the Express & Star’s Joe Edwards.

Sanderson impressed while on loan at Sunderland last season but with just a year left on his Wolves’ contract, previous reports have suggested that the Premier League club are open to letting him leave and value him at around £2 million.

The Black Cats have already had a £1 million bid rejected while Sheffield United are said to be keen, with the 21-year-old thought to favour a Championship move.

However, it appears there may be life in his Molineux career yet.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Edwards has revealed that Wolves seem in no rush to offload Sanderson.

In fact, he has predicted that the arrival of Lage, Nuno Espirito Santo’s permanent replacement, could give the defender the chance to fight his way back into contention at the Premier League club.

The 21-year-old is a product of the Wolves academy but has made just one appearance for the senior side – starting at right wing-back in the EFL Cup defeat to Aston Villa in October 2019.

The Verdict

It seems Sanderson may yet have a place at Wolves despite the EFL clubs circling him.

The arrival of a new manager looks like an ideal opportunity for the defender to prove his worth, which indicates that if we do see him move on this summer it may be late in the window.

Sunderland and the Blades are likely to be monitoring the situation closely over the next month or so and for good reason, as signing a player of his quality for £2 million would be an absolute bargain.

It remains to be seen whether they’ll get the chance to do that, however.