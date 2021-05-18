Wolves to make key decision over future of defender following loan spells at EFL clubs

Wolves could be set to allow defender Ryan Giles to leave the club this summer following his return to the club after his recent loan spell with Rotherham United in the Championship.

Giles spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Coventry, where he managed to make 19 appearances in the Championship in the first half of the campaign. The 21-year-old delivered some promising performances for the Sky Blues at times in the left-wing-back position, but the decision was made by Wolves to recall him in the January transfer window.

The defender was then sent out on to Rotherham for the second half of the campaign, and he was an impressive performer for the Millers during their battle to try and escape the drop. The 21-year-old managed to make 23 appearances and found the net on two occasions. However, that was not enough to help Paul Warne’s side avoid relegation to League One.

It has now been reported by The Athletic that Wolves could be set to make the defender surplus to requirements in the summer. That comes with Giles firmly down the pecking order in terms of the left-wing-backs that they have within their squad at the moment. Having tasted first-team football this term on a regular basis it might be the right time for him to move on.

The verdict

Giles was a strong performer at times for Coventry in the first half of the season, but he really came into his own during his time at Rotherham. The 21-year-old looks like a player with a lot of potential and an ability to be a real attacking threat from a left-wing-back role. He has the energy to get up and down the field and can also produce moments of attacking quality.

However, he is perhaps not ready for life in the Premier League at this stage, and at the age of 21, Wolves are probably right to allow him to leave on a permanent basis this summer and give him the chance to find a settled home where he can feature more regularly. The defender in a few years’ time might be able to work his way back towards the top-flight if he develops his game.

The 21-year-old is someone that should not be short on potential suitors because he has a lot of quality to bring to the table and looks like a player that if used properly could be an asset at Championship level. It will therefore be interesting to see where he ends up if Wolves are to allow him to leave the club this summer.