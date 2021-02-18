Wolves to battle it out with rivals West Brom for EFL talent

Wolves and West Brom are thought to be leading the chase for Bristol City’s Louis Britton, with doubts about the long-term future of the young striker.

The 19-year-old, who had joined Stockport County on loan earlier this season, is highly regarded at Ashton Gate, but with his deal set to expire in the summer, he is yet to agree new terms with the Robins.

And, Football Insider have revealed that the bitter Premier League rivals are keeping tabs on Britton as they weigh up potential moves.

Unsurprisingly, the update confirms that both clubs see a lot of potential in the big attacker, who they believe is capable of playing at a high level in the years to come.

If he does secure a move to the top-flight, it would mean Britton only had a short stay at Bristol City, as he only signed for the club in 2019, after shining in non-league.

Since then, the teenager has done extremely well in the Robins’ U23 side, and he had a few loan spells with Bath and Torquay.

The verdict

This would be a big blow for Bristol City, as you want to keep talented younger players at the club, and Britton is certainly someone who could make an impact at first-team level in the years to come.

But, if he can’t agree a new deal, and the player knows other clubs are interested in him, then it could be tough for the Championship side.

Ultimately, it seems as though Britton has a big decision to make in the coming months, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.