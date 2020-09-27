Wolves take action amid Sheffield Wednesday transfer links

Wolves sent staff to watch Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship tie with Bristol City at Ashton Gate amid reports that the Owls are keen on signing Dion Sanderson on loan.

Sanderson spent the second half of last season on loan at Cardiff City and produced some impressive displays, making 10 appearances as he helped them qualify for the play-offs.

The 20-year-old returned to Wolves at the end of the 2019/20 campaign but doesn’t appear to be in manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans, having not been named in the matchday squad for any of their games this season.

A number of Championship sides have been linked with a move for the defender, who is capable of playing at left-back or more centrally, with Cardiff and Wednesday thought to be keen.

The Athletic’s Tim Spiers reported last week that his absence from the U23s hinted he would be on the move this summer.

Football League World can reveal that Wolves sent staff to Ashton Gate today to watch Wednesday’s clash with City, which could be linked to the situation concerning Sanderson.

The Verdict

With no future fixtures scheduled between Wolves and either Wednesday or the Robins, you’d imagine the presence of their staff at Ashton Gate is linked to a potential transfer.

Whether that’s the Premier League club scouting one of the two side’s players is unclear but the only link at this time appears to be the Owls interest in Sanderson.

It could be that Wolves are keen to make sure the Owls are the right side to send their man on loan to.