Throughout this transfer window, Southampton fans have become accustomed to seeing star players depart for pastures new, as the club hits the reset button following their first summer transfer window after relegation from the Premier League.

So far, 13 players in total have departed St Mary's this summer, including the likes of former captain James Ward-Prowse, Tino Livramento, Romeo Lavia, Nathan Tella and Mohamed Salisu.

Despite the off-field uncertainty regarding the potential whereabouts of star players and key assets, Russell Martin's side have started this season like a house on fire in their bid to make an immediate return to the Premier League, accumulating 10 points from their first 12 available.

One man who's been key in their fast start is striker Che Adams, a man known for high scoring returns in the Championship from his time at Birmingham City, as well as scoring 26 Premier League goals for the South Coast outfit prior to relegation.

Adams has scored three goals in his three outings so far this season, including dramatic winners in away trips to Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth, and this early season scoring form has alerted clubs in the top flight.

Everton were the first club to register a concrete bid in an attempt to prize the forward away from Russell Martin's side, but the Saints' hierarchy rejected a bid said to be in the region of £15m on August 20th.

In the final hours of the transfer window, it was reported that all of AFC Bournemouth, Wolves, Crystal Palace and the Toffees have retained their interest, but there has been a fresh update in this transfer saga.

Wolves see Che Adams bid rejected

In the Athletic's Deadline Day Transfer Blog (15:00), it has been reported by David Ornstein and Jacob Tanswell that Wolves have seen their proposed loan bid for the 27-year-old rejected by Southampton.

Gary O'Neil identified Adams as a man to bolster his new side's attack alongside the likes of Matheus Cunha, Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic, but will have to look elsewhere with such little time in the window remaining.

The report states that Wanderers had included the option of purchasing Adams at the end of the potential loan for a £15m fee, with the Scottish international only under contract until the end of the season, but the Leicester-born striker will not be returning to the Midlands.

Bournemouth's interest in the forward could also be as good as over, with less than eight hours to go until the 11pm deadline.

This could prove to be one of the most important turn of events in this transfer window from a Saints point of view, as Martin looks to keep hold of Adams and Adam Armstrong, who both more than know how to find the net in the second tier.

This scenario has had significant ramifications in Saints' attempts to prize away Ross Stewart from Sunderland in a deal which was said to rise to £10m. However, in a turn of extraordinary events, Football Insider report that the deal isn't going ahead despite both parties agreeing personal terms. Coincidentally, the two sides face off tomorrow at the Stadium of Light, in what will be an intriguing encounter given the circumstances of this news in the lead-up.

Stewart's injury problems are said to have played a major factor, therefore it is imperative Adams remains a Southampton player for the short-term future at the very least.