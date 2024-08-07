Highlights Wolves, Stuttgart, Monaco and Salzburg are monitoring Middlesbrough's Emmanuel Latte Lath.

It's said that the French side are showing the most serious interest right now.

Boro will be desperate to keep hold of Latte Lath, who scored 16 goals in 30 games last season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are monitoring Middlesbrough’s Emmanuel Latte Lath, although they will face competition from a host of clubs in the striker.

The 25-year-old only joined Boro from Atalanta 12 months ago, but he enjoyed a fine first season in English football after a slow start, ending the campaign with 16 goals in 30 appearances. That included a remarkable run where he found the net eight times as he scored in the final six games.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's Championship Stats 23/24 (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 30 Starts 23 Goals 16 Assists 1 xG 11.62 Shots per game 2.4 Big chances missed 16 Headed goals 5 Left foot goals 4 Right foot goals 7

It appears such form has caught the eye of clubs across Europe, as Tutto Mercato Web has claimed that Wolves, Salzburg, Stuttgart and Monaco have all shown an interest in the player.

Emmanuel Latte Lath transfer latest

The update adds that the most serious interest is coming from Monaco, although any deal will depend on whether Breel Embolo leaves the club.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart are expected to firm up their interest if they can’t bring Denis Undav back to the club after his excellent loan spell from Brighton last season, where he helped the German side to reach the Champions League as they finished second in the Bundesliga.

No potential fee has been mentioned, but Latte Lath is under contract at the Riverside Stadium until the summer of 2027.

Middlesbrough must do all they can to keep Emmanuel Latte Lath

There’s no point saying that Latte Lath is not for sale at any price, because that’s not realistic or how football works.

But, Boro must ensure that if they do sell their star man, it’s for a significant sum, as he is key to Michael Carrick’s team, and he has the potential to get even better.

The Ivory Coast international took time to settle to his new surroundings, which was understandable, but he quickly established himself as a top player in the Championship when he was fully fit and given a run in the team in the final months after returning from injury.

Latte Lath was a constant threat with his movement and pace to get in behind, and he is a cool finisher when opportunities come his way.

Given how he ended the season, Boro will feel that he is a player who can exceed 20 goals in the league this season, and it goes without saying that those players are very, very hard to find.

From the perspective of the player, the chance to move to a top five league, or to play in the Champions League, is obviously going to appeal, and we know that every player has a price, but Boro must stand firm on their valuation, which will represent a significant profit from what they paid last year.

Middlesbrough’s summer transfer plans

The focus for Carrick and the recruitment team will be on strengthening the squad, after just missing out on the play-offs last season.

That shows he is working with a talented core group, and the challenge will be to add one or two players who can make a difference instead of wholesale changes.

Of course, a potential Latte Lath sale would change both Boro’s priorities in the market, and who they’re able to afford, so it’s important clubs are always preparing for all scenarios.

Middlesbrough start their Championship season at home to Swansea City this weekend.