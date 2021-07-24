Wolves’ stance over transfer tussle with Manchester City for EFL player outlined  

Wolves could reignite their interest in in-demand Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson this summer if he becomes available for a fee of around £10 million, according to The Sun.

It had been reported earlier on in the summer that Wolves had entered the race to sign Robinson from Fulham following their relegation from the Premier League.

It was also reported by Football Insider that the midlands outfit were contemplating whether they should come in with an offer of £10million to tempt Marco Silva’s side into selling the 23-year-old.

The Sun have also reported that Manchester City have been interested in making a move for Robinson this summer, with Pep Guardiola keen to add to his options down the left-hand side of his defence before the window closes.

The latest report from The Sun reveals that Manchester City remain in the hunt for Robinson. That comes with Benjamin Mendy reportedly being a transfer target for Inter Milan with City willing to sanction a sale.

However, the report adds that Wolves could yet reignite their interest in the defender if he becomes available for the right sort of price. It is also believed that a move to the midlands side might hold more appeal to the USA international due to him being more likely to get game time with them.

The Verdict

This is an encouraging report for Wolves this summer and suggests that they could yet still be able to secure a move for Robinson ahead of Manchester City.

It is clear that the USA international would be an excellent potential addition for them to make to their squad and he is someone that has the ability to enhance the quality they have in that position already.

Fulham might well decide that they could do with the money that they will receive for Robinson this summer and the chance to make a quick profit on him might appeal. Wolves will need to act fast if they are to secure a permanent move for the left-back this summer and it is vital that they come in with an offer as soon as possible.

Robinson would be wise to choose Wolves over just being back-up at Manchester City, although it would be very difficult to turn a move to City where he could win league titles and other domestic silverware over the next few years.