Wolves are open to selling Dion Sanderson on a permanent basis this summer, with Birmingham City among the Championship clubs monitoring the defender.

Will Birmingham City sign Dion Sanderson?

The 23-year-old has had two different loan spells at St. Andrew’s in the past two years, and it’s fair to say he has impressed on both occasions.

The latter has been a season-long loan, which has just finished, and Sanderson made a big impression, becoming a key player under John Eustace, and he was handed the captaincy on occasions.

However, with the campaign over, he will return to Wolves, but it seems he doesn’t have a long-term future at Molineux.

That’s after The Athletic revealed that key figures at the Premier League side have ‘reservations’ about his ability to play in the top-flight, so a permanent move is on the cards, with Sanderson about to enter the final two years of his deal with his boyhood club.

The report adds that Birmingham have made their interest known in keeping Sanderson, but they will face competition for his signature from other clubs in the Championship.

It remains to be seen whether Blues can push through a deal for the player whilst they wait for Tom Wagner’s takeover of the club to be completed.

The US businessman is currently undergoing EFL checks as he waits to complete his purchase of the West Midlands outfit, who finished 17th in the Championship, even though they were tipped to be relegated.

Birmingham must push to get this transfer done

Bringing in Sanderson would be a real coup for Blues, as he is proven at this level, he is settled and respected in the club, and at 23, he is someone who has his best years in front of him. So, he ticks all the boxes in terms of what Birmingham should be looking for, and you can’t imagine he will cost a significant fee.

Of course, the obvious issue is the rival interest in Sanderson, and it’s no surprise that other clubs are keeping tabs on the centre-back, and ultimately Wolves are going to want the best possible fee for the player.

It’s a shame for Sanderson that he hasn’t been able to break through at his local club, but he will know he needs to move on now to get regular game time, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.