Wolves’ stance on QPR boss Mick Beale and potential timeline for new manager appointment revealed

QPR boss Michael Beale remains on the shortlist for the vacant Wolves job despite ex-Lyon manager Peter Bosz emerging as a leading contender, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League club sacked Bruno Lage after their 2-0 defeat to West Ham United, which left them in the relegation zone and the lowest scorers in the division after eight games.

Among those linked with replacing the Portuguese coach at Molineux is Beale, who appears to have turned heads after an impressive start to life in the Championship.

He was first named as a contender over the weekend but a fresh report from The Athletic has indicated that he remains on Wolves’ shortlist of candidates despite Bosz now emerging as a leading contender.

The former Lyon boss is said to have been interviewed for the role with the Midlands club thought to be hoping to settle on a preferred candidate in the coming days before pushing to make an appointment.

Beale has also been linked with a move back to Scottish club Rangers. The 42-year-old played a key role in the successes of Steven Gerrard’s tenure and is viewed as a potential replacement for Giovanni van Bronckhorst should he be dismissed.

The Verdict

It seems the R’s boss remains in the running for the vacant Wolves job, which will no doubt worry fans of the W12 club.

While it is still very early in his tenure and you’d think the coach will want to at least see through a season in which it seems his side have a fantastic chance of challenging for promotion, the temptation of the Premier League may be too hard to resist.

He is said to be happy at Loftus Road but turning down a move to the top flight is a bold move.

The report claims that Wolves hope to make a decision over the coming days so this speculation should not go on too much longer.