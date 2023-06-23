Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ryan Giles is a wanted man this summer after another excellent loan spell in the Championship.

The 23-year-old is a graduate of the Wolves academy, but his time at the football club could be about to come to an end.

Interest in Giles has gathered pace in the last few weeks, but Wolves are unlikely going to make a decision on the player’s future until after their pre-season tour in South Korea, as per The Northern Echo.

Which teams are interested in Ryan Giles?

Giles has just returned to his parent club after a season-long loan deal at Middlesbrough, where he played an important role in the club reaching the play-offs.

The defender appeared 45 times in the Championship for Boro and registered 11 assists, his best return in his five loan spells in England’s second division.

His loan spell has now ended, and he has returned to Wolves with his future up in the air.

However, there is interest from the Championship to sign the left back this summer, with Middlesbrough and Leicester City both keen.

Middlesbrough’s interest has been well publicised, as Michael Carrick has been impressed by the defender’s performances.

However, The Athletic reported last week that as well as Boro’s interest, there are also European sides circling with a willingness to sign Giles this summer.

It was then reported that Giles’ preference would be to re-sign for Middlesbrough if he were to leave the Premier League club this summer.

But there has now been a fresh twist in the pursuit of Giles, as Leicester are also keen on signing the Wolves man, with Enzo Maresca keen on making him his first signing for the club.

What is Wolves’ stance on Ryan Giles?

It is being stated by The Northern Echo, that Wolves are going to take their time on deciding the next step for Giles.

The report claims Wolves are unlikely to decide until they have finished their pre-season tour in South Korea next month, and a decision is not expected until the beginning of August at the earliest.

Middlesbrough are believed to be more advanced with their interest, as it is claimed the club has held several discussions to assess Wolves’ plans, as Carrick is keen on bringing the defender back to the Riverside Stadium.

Giles’ contract to Wolves until 2025, so the club are under no timescale to sell, but the club may have to sell some players this summer due to financial fair play and Giles may be a player sacrificed.