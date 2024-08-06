Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers have exited the race for Jonathan Rowe, leaving Leeds United with a potential clear path to acquire the talented winger.

Rowe's impressive 2023/24 campaign with Norwich City previously caught the attention of Premier League teams.

Leeds are set to make a £7m bid for Rowe.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are no longer in the race for Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe.

This is according to Alex Crook, who has clarified Wolves' stance on the 21-year-old, who proved to be a major asset for the Canaries during the 2023/24 campaign and has been able to represent England at a youth international level.

Establishing himself as one of the most threatening wide players in the Championship last term, it was no surprise to see him attract interest from Premier League teams last year, with Aston Villa and Crystal Palace reported to be in the mix for him at that point.

Jonathan Rowe's 2023/24 campaign at Norwich City (All competitions) Appearances 38 Goals 13 Assists 4

Wolves were also reported to be interested in the Canaries' star - and they seemed to have retained their interest just a few months ago.

In May, Give Me Sport reported that Gary O'Neil's side were likely to consider making a bid for him.

Since then, it has been revealed by The Telegraph that Leeds United have entered the race for the young Englishman, following Crysencio Summerville's departure.

The Dutchman's departure creates a huge void for the Whites to fill - and they have seemingly turned to Rowe as a potential replacement.

It's believed that the Whites are prepared to launch a £7m bid for the 21-year-old, after engaging in preliminary talks with the Canaries regarding a potential deal.

However, there is currently a gap between the two teams in terms of their valuations of Rowe and Leeds may not be guaranteed to win this race, especially if other sides are also keen to get a deal over the line for him.

Wolves stance on Jonathan Rowe revealed

Despite being linked with a player on multiple occasions in the past year, talkSPORT journalist Crook believes Wolves aren't currently in the race for the 21-year-old.

The Midlands side could be on the prowl for more firepower though, having scored 50 goals in 38 league games.

On paper, that isn't a terrible total, but a couple of sides below them, including relegated side Luton Town, managed to score more than them.

With this in mind, they will be wary that they may need to add to their attack to give themselves a chance of compensating for a potentially poor defensive record next season, with Max Kilman leaving.

Jorgen Strand Larsen has joined on loan, but with the money generated from Kilman's departure, that could allow them to splash the cash on an attacker or two.

Wolves news could be a boost for Leeds United

Leeds may see this development as one less team to battle in the race for Rowe.

It's unclear whether other teams are in the race, but the Midlands side's exit from the race has to be seen as a positive for the Whites.

The fewer teams there are in the race for him, the less chance there is that there will be a bidding war for the 21-year-old.

A bidding war would only help to increase the player's price tag, which wouldn't be a positive for Leeds.

They may have money to spend following Summerville's departure, but they can't afford to spend too much on one player.