Wolves' stance on potentially appointing Rob Edwards to replace under-fire boss Gary O'Neil has been made clearer as there is reportedly a "real interest" in the Luton Town figure.

That's according to a recent report from Molineux News, amid growing pressure and scrutiny surrounding the future of O'Neil.

Wolves are believed to be running the rule over managerial candidates in a bid to stave off relegation to the Championship this season. Following three consecutive defeats, the West Midlands club find themselves with just nine points from 15 matches and four points shy of safety in 19th position.

O'Neil's tenure has been brought into question this term and a departure from the Molineux Stadium does appear inevitable before long, but it's now emerged that Edwards is seemingly a serious candidate to succeed him at the club.

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards is of 'real interest' to Wolves amid Gary O'Neil scrutiny

As per the aforementioned report, Edwards is of significant interest to Wolves as they continue to weigh up potential successors to O'Neil.

The report states that the Luton boss was being considered last month alongside David Moyes, but with the Scotsman said to be unwilling to work under the controversial Fosun ownership, Edwards has seemingly taken over in the running.

O'Neil felt set to depart in the wake of Monday evening's 2-1 defeat to West Ham, although he's believed to retain the confidence of Fosun for the time being and will take charge of this weekend's relegation showdown against Ipswich Town. The report adds that the Fosun factor is providing difficulty to the club's managerial search, as Wolves have already been rejected by five managers, including Massimiliano Allegri and Graham Potter.

Edwards, meanwhile, made more than 100 appearances for Wolves during his playing career and coached at the club's academy before transitioning to senior management with Forest Green Rovers in 2021, although he has also been subjected to scrutiny at Kenilworth Road this term.

Luton Town's Rob Edwards may be an underwhelming potential successor to Gary O'Neil at Wolves

Luton have picked up somewhat after an extremely poor start and are currently placed 15th in the Championship, but overall, it's hard to argue the Hatters have been underwhelming amid much expectation following their top-flight relegation.

Widely tipped to compete for promotion with the benefit of parachute payments, Luton haven't looked remotely capable of challenging under Edwards, who has also faced backlash from supporters.

Rob Edwards' record at Luton Town, as of December 13 Matches W D L Win percentage % 97 31 25 41 31.96%

The 41-year-old worked wonders by guiding the side to an improbable promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in his first season in charge, and Luton gave a solid account of themselves at top-flight level despite succumbing to relegation, but the way in which the current campaign is playing out simply isn't going to convince many Wolves supporters that he's the right man to replace O'Neil and fire them to safety.