Wolves? Southampton? The potential paths for Antoine Semenyo as transfer news emerges

Antoine Semenyo admitted himself earlier this month that he had not expected to be so involved for the Bristol City first team this term.

Under Lee Johnson, he’d struggled to make an impact but this season the 21-year-old has emerged as a key attacking figure.

There’s been more production in the final third, in the form of five goals and seven assists, but it has been his electric pace and direct running that has been so useful for the Robins – dragging them forward and causing opposition defences all sorts of issues.

That doesn’t appear to have gone unnoticed with a recent report from the Bristol Post revealing that Premier League duo Southampton and Wolves were keeping tabs on Semenyo.

It could well be a big summer for the 21-year-old and with that in mind, we’ve broken down the potential paths he could take at the end of the 2020/21 campaign…

Sign for Wolves

Wolves have had their struggles this term but they’ll be keen to launch another assault on the top half of the Premier League next season.

Semenyo appears to be a player they’re watching and we’ve seen that Nuno Esperito is a manager who is willing to put faith in youth.

That could mean that the 21-year-old would favour a move to Molineux, though you’d question whether he’s ready for the top flight just yet.

Signing for Wolves could well mean a loan move back to the Championship.

Sign for Southampton

The Saints have been in dreadful form recently but they look as though they might just avoid relegation, with a seven-point cushion over the drop zone.

They’ll be looking to add more quality in the summer and it seems Semenyo is an option they’re weighing up, with reports indicating they’re monitoring him.

Moving to St Mary’s would mean adapting to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s hard-running style but his pace could help him flourish in their forward line.

Again the prospect of Premier League football would likely be a huge draw but the last thing the 21-year-old needs now is to sit on the bench.

Stay at Bristol City

The prospect of staying at City, his boyhood club, will surely be an attractive one particularly as it seems to guarantee regular first-team football.

Semenyo has established himself as a first-team regular for the Robins this season and appears to be rated by new manager Nigel Pearson, suggesting he will form part of his plans moving forward.

With Pearson in charge, you feel the South West club will hope to challenge at the top of the Championship next season and the winger may want to play his part in that.

Though the prospect of the Premier League is an exciting one, there’s a strong argument to be made that another season at Ashton Gate would be the best thing for his development.

Chelsea have been linked with an interest in the past, so another impressive season in Bs3 could mean the big clubs come calling again soon.