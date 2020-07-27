Wolves source reveals extra details as player seals EFL move

Bradford City have announced the permanent signing of Elliot Watt from Premier League side Wolves, as they plan for a challenge in League Two next season.

The Bantams were just outside the top seven when the season came to a halt and will be hoping to go better when the new campaign gets underway in September.

Signings are happening at the moment, then, with Callum Cooke joining over the weekend and now Watt is the latest through the door:

📰 BREAKING NEWS | We have beaten off stiff competition to secure the signature of midfielder @ell_watt00 – for an undisclosed fee – from @Wolves! ➡️ | Read: https://t.co/Ep1fuNCft0#BCAFC | #CityForAll pic.twitter.com/47I0NwaoTJ — Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) July 27, 2020

Wolves reporter Tim Spiers has offered some extra insight into the transfer, too, with him expecting him to have a bright career in the game:

Great move for midfielder @ell_watt00 who's signed for Bradford on a permanent deal, after impressing during a loan spell with Carlisle. Tidy player and captain material – got the attributes to have a very good career #WWFC — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) July 27, 2020

The Verdict

Bradford fans will be hoping that their club can have a good season in League Two when it gets back up and running and there certainly seems plenty going well for them at the moment.

Both Watt and Cooke should be good signings for the club and it remains to be seen if the Bantams decide to add further in the window.

Certainly, they’ll be hopeful that they can bring in some more players before the window is shut for business as they go in search of a play-off finish at the very least in the 2020/21 season.