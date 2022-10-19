Wolves set to make formal approach for QPR boss

Wolverhampton Wanderers have placed Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale at the top of their managerial shortlist with the 42-year-old now their first-choice candidate, according to The Athletic.

The QPR manager has made a decent start to the season with the London-based outfit, guiding them into the promotion mix and managing to stamp his authority on the squad already with the limited funds he had to spend during the summer window.

Praised for his work at Rangers and Aston Villa under Steven Gerrard, he was given the opportunity to shine by the Championship side and he’s certainly taken that opportunity with both hands.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-QPR players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 1. Bradley Orr Yes No

According to Alan Nixon’s report on Sunday, Rangers are interested in luring him away from Loftus Road if they part ways with Giovanni van Bronckhort, though the Dutchman remains in his position as things stand

And they could be set to lose out to Wolves now, who are still on the prowl for an appointment after sacking Bruno Lage earlier this month.

The Midlands outfit currently sit 17th in the Premier League table, with Beale having a real job on his hands to keep the top-tier side afloat in the division if he does take charge at Molineux.

They are expected to move fast to secure the 42-year-old’s services, potentially leaving QPR in need of a new boss.

The Verdict:

This would be a crushing blow for his current side considering how much of an impact he’s made at Loftus Road in just a few months, managing to change their formation without causing any instability.

However, this potential move may not come as a surprise considering the fact Beale has taken to the managerial game like a duck to water, managing to squeeze the best out of his side.

They may not have played brilliantly at the weekend – but they still showed flashes of promise and that’s a sign of a top, top team in the division.

In fact, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if they finished in the top six if Beale did remain in the English capital, though it would be difficult to see the 42-year-old remaining in his current position amid top-flight interest.

QPR are a side with a huge amount of potential though and this is why he could potentially be persuaded to stay put. The club are in a healthy financial position and have the players needed to be a force this term, with or without their current boss.