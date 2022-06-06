Wolves set price tag amid interest from Nottingham Forest and Southampton

Morgan Gibbs-White had a brilliant season on loan at Sheffield United scoring 12 goals and assisting ten times in 37 Championship games.

With the season now over, the 22-year-old has returned to his parent club Wolves for the summer but as a result of his successful season, there is now plenty of interest surrounding the player.

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported that both Nottingham Forest and Southampton are interested in acquiring the players’ services.

Steve Cooper has worked with the striker before both at Swansea City and with the England U17 team so it’s no surprise he may be interested in getting the player on board.

However, despite the interest, Wolves boss Bruno Lage is keen to keep the player at the Molineux Stadium having previously said he did everything he could to convince the academy graduate to stay put in January.

That being said, if the price is right then his current club would sell their player, even if reluctantly, if he rejects a new contract with them.

However, this will come at a price with Alan Nixon reporting that Wolves are setting an asking price on the 22-year-old higher than £25million.

Therefore, it’s still very much up the air about where Gibbs-Whites’ future lies.

The Verdict:

The young player showed plenty of promise on loan with the Blades last season and as a result, it’s no surprise he is drumming up interest now.

You can understand why Wolves want to keep their player but the decision on his future may come down to how much game time he can be guaranteed.

It’s fair to say the 22-year-old deserves his shot in the Premier League and with Nottingham Forest at least, you can see him getting regular game time making it clear why he would favour a move in that instance.

With his contract at Wolves up in 2024, his parent club don’t have any pressure to get a deal sorted now if no one matched their asking price. Although if they can secure him game time, they may not need to worry about selling him anywhere.