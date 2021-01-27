Wolves set to sanction EFL move, multi-year deal agreed

Burton Albion are reportedly set to sign Wolves midfielder Terry Taylor, with the 19-year-old joining on a two and a half year deal.

The teenager spent the first half of the season on loan with League Two side Grimsby Town, featuring 13 times in total, but was recalled by the Premier League club earlier this month.

It seems Taylor is on the move again but this time permanently, as The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has reported that he is set to join Burton and sign a two and a half year deal with the League One side.

The Wales U21 international joined the Wolves academy from Aberdeen in July 2017 and has worked his way through their age-group sides since.

The defensive midfielder, who is also capable of filling in at centre-back, leaves Molineux having made just one appearance for the senior side – a 19-minute subsitute appearance in the EFL Cup against Aston Villa.

Taylor’s arrival is a much-needed boost for Burton, who are bottom of the table in League One and seven points adrift of safety.

The Verdict

This looks like an excellent bit of business from Burton.

The 19-year-old impressed while on loan at Grimsby and while he is not yet the finished article, there are signs that he has the potential to be a quality player.

You’d imagine that Wolves will have worked something into the deal to ensure that if that does happen they’re either compensated or have the option to bring him back to the club.

It’s going to be very interesting to see how the teenager fares in League One.