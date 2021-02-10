Wolves’ Ryan Giles: How is he getting on in the EFL? Has he got a future at the club?

Wolverhampton Wanderers had a relatively quiet January transfer window, with the arrival of Willian Jose from Real Sociedad the only big deal to get fans talking.

However, the club did conduct more business, and they made the decision to recall Ryan Giles from his loan spell with Coventry, before sending him on loan to Championship side Rotherham for the remainder of the campaign.

The 21-year-old, who has come through the ranks at Molineux, is highly-rated, but with the likes of Jonny Otto, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Marcal all left-sided options available to Nuno Espirito Santo, he has needed to go elsewhere to get minutes.

And, sending him to the Millers looks like it could be a masterstroke.

With Paul Warne adopting a back three and playing with wing-backs, as Santo predominantly has done, Giles has featured down the left flank for his new team – making an instant impact.

A fine late goal to cap off a 3-0 win at Middlesbrough was the perfect start, and he backed that up with another effort as Derby were beaten 3-0 by Rotherham as well.

Whilst he hasn’t started every game, due to the hectic schedule, it’s pretty clear that Giles will have a big role to play as the Yorkshire side look to stay in the Championship.

So, bringing him back from Coventry seems a wise move by Wolves, and he is linking up with a manager in Warne that has monitored his career for a few years.

However, whether he has a long-term future with Wanderers remains to be seen. After all, they are a club that are aspiring to break into the top six on a regular basis, so you need to be a quality player to be part of the squad.

Yet, left wing-back is a position that needs to be addressed in the summer.

After returning from long-term injury, Jonny Otto will be the main man moving forward, but it’s still unclear whether Ait-Nouri will sign permanently. Then, there’s Ruben Vinagre, who is still contracted to the club, although he is also out on loan.

Giles, Ait-Nouri and Vinagre are all young, similar players, so it’s hard to see more than one of them sticking around in the years to come.

Clearly, the local lad faces a huge battle to force his way above the other two, but he has a chance to impress in the Championship, and may be given pre-season to show his talents to Santo.

The fact he signed a longer deal in December shows that he is seen as a valuable asset to Wolves, and it will be interesting to see how he develops.

