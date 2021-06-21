Wolves respond as Sunderland make initial offer for talented defender

Sunderland have seen an initial offer of £1m turned down by Wolves for defender Dion Sanderson.

The 21-year-old spent the previous season on loan with the Black Cats and it’s fair to say that he made a very positive impression, particularly after Lee Johnson was appointed as boss.

Sanderson quickly became a key figure under the current Sunderland chief and was integral as the side pushed for automatic promotion. A late collapse, without the injured youngster for the most part, meant they had to settle for the play-offs and Sanderson was injured for the defeat to Lincoln City over two legs.

Despite that disappointment, bringing Sanderson back to the Stadium of Light has been a priority this summer, but the Daily Mail have confirmed that the first bid has been rejected by Wanderers.

They state that the £1m is around half of what Wolves are hoping for, whilst the update explains how there is Championship interest in the player, with Cardiff City, Birmingham City, Stoke City, Luton Town and Millwall all keen.

However, the £2m price tag seems to be putting off a lot of those clubs, with Sanderson entering the final year of his deal at Molineux.

The verdict

In truth, it’s no surprise to see Wolves have rejected this offer as someone with the potential of Sanderson is easily worth more than £1m, even with his contract situation.

You could even say that £2m is a bargain, so whilst Sunderland are trying to be smart in negotiating a lower fee, the longer it drags on, the more chance Championship interest could firm up.

So, it’s a tough one, but from a football perspective, Sanderson loved his time at Sunderland last season and it would make sense for him to go back.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.