Reading only made one signing during the summer transfer window due to their ownership situation, with Chem Campbell coming in from Wolverhampton Wanderers on deadline day.

The EFL seemingly weren't prepared to sanction a full-season loan for the player though, with the winger only joining the Royals until January.

During his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, he has endured some highs and lows, even though he's only been at his current loan side for a fairly short period of time.

His debut against Leyton Orient didn't exactly go to plan. The Wolves didn't enjoy the best time at the O's, being criticised for his overall performance and missing a one-on-one opportunity, which proved to be costly.

Quite a few of his performances haven't been spectacular, but no one can accuse him of not scoring enough goals.

Chem Campbell's 2024/25 loan spell at Reading FC (All competitions) Appearances 15 Goals 5 Assists 4 (Figures correct as of December 2nd, 2024)

He scored an important brace in a 3-1 victory against Burton Albion, moving well to score his first goal and calmly slotting home his second to put the Berkshire side 2-0 up before the break.

He also scored an equaliser away at Stockport County, and he can be pleased with that contribution, even though his team didn't go on to win the game at Edgeley Park.

And more recently, he scored a brace against Harborough Town on Sunday afternoon, which allowed the Royals to avoid the possibility of a huge FA Cup upset.

The player has also been able to contribute with assists, with his endeavour and perseverance allowing Ruben Selles' side to grab an equaliser, and he also registered an assist away at Barnsley and secured two against Newport County in the EFL Trophy.

Reading FC should be looking to retain Chem Campbell

The Royals are short of options out wide at this stage.

Campbell was Femi Azeez's replacement, and without him, the Berkshire side could struggle.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan is out for a while and the likes of Adrian Akande and Basil Tuma are both inexperienced.

Mamadi Camara also doesn't have a huge amount of experience - and fellow wing option Andre Garcia may be needed at left-back again if Jeriel Dorsett sustains another injury.

The Royals' squad is extremely thin at this stage and the last thing they need is another player to become unavailable, so keeping Campbell for the remainder of the campaign could prove to be vital.

He isn't exactly the quickest, but Campbell is a classy player who makes the most of the ability he has and is someone who can contribute quite a bit in the final third.

His recent contributions in the FA Cup reinforce just how much of an asset he can be when he plays well, and it would be painful for the Royals if they lost him.

It may also be difficult for them to bring in a sufficient replacement, with the lack of funds they have.

Reading FC may not have power over Chem Campbell's future

The Royals may not have much control over his future.

In a club statement published during the latter stages of last month, the Berkshire side revealed that they are still enduring cash flow challenges, with a sale not yet being completed.

They may need to prove to the EFL that they have the necessary funds to pay all players' wages for the remainder of the season before sanctioning another loan move for Campbell.

And the player may even attract interest if he can continue to score and assist regularly.

Ownership issues may hold the Royals back and because of this, Campbell may be keen to assess any options he may have in January.

This isn't ideal for Selles' side, but it's a reality they have to face.

Everyone associated with the Berkshire side will just be hoping that a sale can be completed as quickly as possible. If it isn't, they could lose Campbell and a lot more players next month.