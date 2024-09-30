Reading responded to back-to-back losses with an excellent 2-1 victory against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Considering the Terriers only came down to League One following the end of last term, this was never going to be an easy game for the Royals, and their task of winning was made even harder when Matty Pearson put the visitors 1-0 up at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

But the Berkshire side were able to go in level at the break, with Harvey Knibbs having plenty of time to pick his spot after winning back possession high up the pitch.

Some quick thinking by Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan and Lewis Wing led to the winning goal, with Ben Elliott's strike proving to be the difference between the two sides in the end.

Plenty of players put in good performances, with David Button doing well between the sticks, Kelvin Abrefa growing into the game well and the likes of Knibbs and Elliott shining.

Ehibhatiomhan also shone at times, with his speed and directness causing Michael Duff's side plenty of problems.

Two Royals did struggle, however, and Sam Smith was one of those.

Unfortunately, he's struggling to win his battles with central defenders at times.

There's no shortage of effort from the ex-Cambridge United man, but he didn't have that many valuable touches on the ball during the game and that's a shame, because he can be a game-changer when in top form.

He will be hoping to respond and make a difference against Burton Albion.

Chem Campbell is struggling to have an early impact at Reading FC

Chem Campbell was signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a short-term loan deal back on deadline day - and he was a much-needed addition following Femi Azeez's move to Millwall.

However, he has struggled to make that much of a positive impact during the early stages of his time at the SCL Stadium.

Even on Saturday, with the games against Leyton Orient and Bolton Wanderers under his belt, he was unable to impress against the Terriers.

He was often unable to beat his full-back and his crossing also left a lot to be desired, which is a shame, because he has the potential to perform better than that.

Azeez's performances during the second half of last term haven't helped Campbell, because that increases pressure on the latter to make a real difference on the right-hand side.

Ehibhatiomhan is also thriving on the left, so Campbell will need to up his game if he wants to be just as much of a threat on the right as the Royals' academy graduate is on the other side.

Chem Campbell's loan spell at Reading (Sofascore statistics - league games only) Appearances 3 Starts 3 Goals 0 Assists 0 Dribbling success (%) 50% Passing accuracy (%) 74% Total duels won (%) 52% (Figures correct as of September 30th, 2024)

Ruben Selles may have a decision to make on Chem Campbell

Campbell's slow start is understandable, because he needs time to get used to life in Berkshire.

However, his loan is currently set to end in January and with this in mind, he doesn't have long to settle in.

At this point, he isn't making a huge difference on the wing, but Azeez suffered a poor start to last season and improved dramatically.

This will give the Royals' fans some hope that the Wolves loanee will be much more of an asset in the future.

Ahead of tomorrow, head coach Ruben Selles has to decide whether to start Campbell or Adrian Akande, with the latter looking lively during his cameo against Huddersfield and performing fairly well for the senior team this term.

The fact the Royals have a busy October schedule may force Selles into rotating his team anyway, but he will also want to have a fairly settled starting lineup and Akande is a strong contender to come in and replace Campbell tomorrow.

Wolves wouldn't like this, considering they will want the latter to win as much game time as possible in his quest to develop, but Selles has to put the Royals first.

It will be interesting to see if Akande features more if the Berkshire side's summer signing doesn't raise his game.