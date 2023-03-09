Wolves preparing significant eight-figure offer as they look to win transfer tussle for Championship player

Wolves are looking to sign Alex Scott from Bristol City in the summer window in a £20m deal.

The midfielder has emerged as one of the top talents in the country due to his performances with the Robins, where he has impressed with his ability to beat an opponent and his quality on the ball.

Nigel Pearson’s side faced a battle to keep the 19-year-old in January but the 19-year-old has remained at Ashton Gate for the remainder of the campaign.

Nevertheless, a summer exit feels inevitable and reports have claimed the likes of Newcastle, Spurs and West Ham are among the clubs tracking Scott.

However, Telegraph journalist John Percy has revealed that Wolves are looking to move ahead of their rivals in the race to sign Scott in a deal worth around £20m.

The update states that Julen Lopetegui has made the teenager a top target this summer providing Wanderers stay up, with the Black Country outfit expected to be in the market for midfield reinforcements due to doubts over the future of Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Matheus Nunes.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see Wolves are seriously looking at Scott because he is a class act and they are likely to need at least one midfielder in the summer and he would bring qualities they sometimes lack.

For the player, there may be higher placed clubs after him but Wolves also seems a good step in that they’re a club that should be able to offer him minutes next season, which is crucial to his development.

So, it seems like a good fit but in truth you would expect other offers to arrive in the summer and Scott will have a big decision to make.

