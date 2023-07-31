Wolves are preparing a third and final offer for Bristol City star Alex Scott.

The Premier League side have been linked with a move for the midfielder throughout this summer.

Scott’s performances in the Championship have earned a lot of praise, which has led to speculation over his future this transfer window.

Wolves have already reportedly made an offer for the Robins youngster worth in excess of £20 million.

However, the Championship side are holding out for a fee worth up to £25 million before agreeing to a sale.

What is the latest surrounding Alex Scott’s future at Bristol City?

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that a third and final offer is being prepared by the Premier League side.

It is expected that their proposal should be received at the start of this week, meaning it is now a crucial part of the summer in determining the future of the 20-year-old.

“Wolves have been putting together a third and final bid for him, and my information is that should happen by the start of next week,” said Jones, via GiveMeSport.

“The £25 million valuation has put off all the bigger Premier League clubs so far because they realise he probably won’t be impacting their starting XI at this stage but with Wolves, there is more of an opportunity to use their mass clear-out as an opportunity to shine in the Premier League and to use it as a platform to show what he is capable of.

“He’s so young, so I understand the caution around paying so much money for him.

“But people that watch this lad talk about how comfortable he is as both a deeper-lying midfield player and also a more advanced midfielder, and to be fair, if he can impose himself on the squad and add competition across the midfield, it could be a real asset for Lopetegui next season.

“He’s got the world at his feet if he chooses the right career path.”

Wolves are looking to reinforce their midfield options this summer following a number of significant departures.

Ruben Neves, Hayao Kawabe, Joao Moutinho and Boubacar Traoré have all left the top flight side since the end of last season, leaving the team short in that area of the squad.

Scott could become a key part of the Wolves squad if he were to join the Premier League team this summer, with Julen Lopetegui keen on the Bristol City star.

Would Alex Scott be a good signing for Wolves?

Scott has gone from strength to strength since bursting onto the scene at Ashton Gate and a move to the Premier League certainly wouldn’t be out of the question.

Moving to Wolves would be a big step-up, with Lopetegui having the pedigree of previously managed Real Madrid and the Spanish national team.

If City get a £25 million offer for the midfielder then it will prove incredibly difficult to turn down.

As important as he is to the squad, that is money that can be reinvested back into improving the overall team, which could make selling a worthwhile move for Nigel Pearson’s plans.