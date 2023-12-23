Highlights Norwich City will be desperate to keep Jonathan Rowe beyond January despite interest from other teams, according to the view of Dean Jones.

Dean Jones believes Norwich City will be desperate to retain Jonathan Rowe beyond the end of the January transfer window, making this prediction to Give Me Sport.

The 20-year-old has been nothing short of magnificent this term, bursting onto the scene and registering 11 goals and two assists in 22 competitive appearances this term.

Playing a big part in the Canaries' promising start to the season before they dropped off, it could be argued that he deserves to be a lot higher in the Championship table considering some of his performances.

He has managed to play a big part for the Norfolk outfit despite the fact they brought in quite a few additions, with Rowe's ability to remain a key part of David Wagner's plans reinforcing just how impressive he has been.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

The Canaries could be the victims of their own success in the coming weeks though, with plenty of teams taking an interest in Rowe.

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers are three sides believed to be keen on the attacker - and Norwich are bracing themselves for plenty of interest in one of their key assets.

They even turned down a £15m bid from Wolves for the player during the previous window.

Jones on Wolves' interest in Rowe: "Norwich absolutely wouldn't want to lose Rowe right now"

Transfer insider Jones believes Wolves may face more resistance in January if they want to launch another bid for him, with the Canaries unlikely to want to lose him.

He said: "I think if you are to dip into the Championship, rather than look at somebody who has just been in the Premier League before and has shown a reasonably decent level, why not look for someone a bit more of a rising star? Why not look for somebody who's looking to elevate themselves now?

"Norwich absolutely wouldn't want to lose Rowe right now. He's part of the fabric they're building this on now. They've got somebody who's not only great on the pitch but also seems great off it. And I think the fans will have enjoyed how he built up their game against Ipswich and delivered in that match.

"So, there's somebody that I think if Wolves are looking at, then that's very smart because he's got a clear belief in his ability, but also, he's able to walk the walk on the pitch."

Wolves will face an uphill battle to sign Jonathan Rowe

Molineux would be an attractive destination for Rowe because it may give him the chance to play in the Premier League.

But he still has 18 months left on his deal, plus a further year with the Canaries having the option to trigger a contract extension.

With this in mind and the fact they cashed in on the likes of Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele, meaning they have already generated a decent amount of income from sales this term, Norwich are in a very strong negotiating position.

They could even price Wolves out of a move.

And in a further potential blow for Gary O'Neil's side, others may also be in the race for him, so it would be a slight surprise if they are able to get a deal over the line for the 20-year-old in January.