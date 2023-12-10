Highlights Wolves' 2017/18 team under Nuno Espirito Santo was a joy to watch, with a strong defense and talented players like Neves and Jota.

Unheralded signing John Ruddy played a key role in their promotion-winning season, making important saves and contributing to the team's success.

Despite being dropped after promotion, Ruddy remained a positive influence and valuable member of the squad, reflecting the importance of good characters in the team.

When it comes to discussing the best Championship sides of modern times, the Wolves team under Nuno Espirito Santo in 2017/18 is sure to warrant a mention.

The Portuguese coach took Wanderers to the title in his first season in English football, and he did so in style.

Wolves were a joy to watch for much of the campaign, with the back three and marauding wing-backs making them a real threat.

Then, when you add in the incredible star quality of Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota, among others, it’s easy to see why the Black Country outfit won the league with 99 points.

Nuno builds a balanced Wolves team

Neves and Jota understandably attracted most of the headlines, and they really were too good for the Championship, but the beauty of this Wolves side was the blend, as they were packed with plenty of know-how for this level as well.

And, whilst they were splashing out in excess of £15m to bring Neves from Porto, and agreeing a deal with Porto for Willy Boly, and Atletico Madrid for Jota, one deal perhaps went under the radar.

That was the move to bring in John Ruddy on a free transfer after he had left Norwich City.

On paper, it looked a decent addition, as Ruddy had played for England and in the Premier League with the Canaries, but his form had dipped at Carrow Road.

Plus, Wolves were in a position where they needed someone to hit the ground running, as the increased investment at Molineux meant promotion was a must.

Pleasingly for Wanderers, that’s exactly what they got.

Ruddy was an unheralded signing, much like his ex-Norwich teammate Ryan Bennett, but he did his job.

In truth, the stopper had little to do on many occasions, such was the dominance that Nuno’s side had over their rivals.

But, there were some big moments on the way, with his stoppage time penalty save at promotion rivals Cardiff City part of a night that will live long in the memory of all connected to Wolves.

John Ruddy’s role at Wolves evolves

Following promotion, Nuno made the ruthless decision to drop Ruddy, with Portuguese number one Rui Patricio coming in.

It may have been harsh, but few could argue with the call, as Wolves continued to progress as a club, recording back-to-back seventh-placed finishes in the Premier League, which took them back to Europe.

Yet, Ruddy would still have a role to play.

Firstly, on the pitch, he helped Wolves reach the FA Cup semi-final, but even with his minutes generally limited to cup competitions, his value around the squad was clear to see.

The experienced keeper would be a constant positive influence on his teammates, whether it was offering encouraging words in the dressing room or setting standards off the pitch.

All managers will stress the importance of having good characters in the group, and there’s a reason that Ruddy was kept on for four years despite being back up, initially to Patricio and then Jose Sa.

Ruddy would leave Molineux in the summer of 2022, ending a five-year stay, during which time the club grew considerably.

He may not have arrived with much fanfare, but Ruddy stuck around for a remarkable period in Wolves’ recent history, and, on a free transfer, it was an excellent bit of business.