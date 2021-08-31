Wolves plotting late transfer raid for Championship player

Wolves are looking to sign Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore ahead of the 11pm deadline.

The big man has been on Wanderers’ radar in recent weeks as they look to strengthen their squad, although many presumed the move was off after Hwang Hee-Chan joined the Premier League side over the weekend.

However, Telegraph reporter John Percy has confirmed that Bruno Lage is keen on bringing in the Bluebirds man, with talks underway with the Welsh side as they look to reach an agreement before the deadline later tonight.

Losing Moore would be a big blow for Cardiff, as he enjoyed an outstanding first full season with the club in the previous campaign, where he scored 20 league goals, whilst he also impressed for Wales at Euro 2020.

That form appears to have caught the eye of Wolves, who have Tony Roberts as part of their backroom team who has worked with Moore at international level.

Mick McCarthy has admitted in the past that he would be ‘devastated’ if he lost the striker ahead of the deadline.

The verdict

This is a very surprising move considering Wolves added another forward to their ranks in recent days, although Moore clearly has different qualities that Lage’s squad currently lacks.

From Cardiff’s perspective, this is a disaster because they will have so little time to replace Moore and it’s not just his goals they will miss, because he is a major presence as well.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out and it could be a nervy end to the window for all associated to Cardiff.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.