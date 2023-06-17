Wolverhampton Wanderers man Ryan Giles would be keen on a return to former loan club Middlesbrough this summer, according to Teesside Live.

The left-back's situation at Molineux is currently unclear as pre-season approaches, with Julen Lopetegui potentially set to give the Englishman the opportunity to shine in training before making a decision on his future.

Going out on three different loan spells in the past three seasons, Giles will surely be keen to settle down somewhere permanently sooner rather than later, whether he remains at the Midlands club or gets a move elsewhere.

Spending half a season at Cardiff City during 2021/22, he spent the other half at Blackburn Rovers before being given a full season to shine at the Riverside.

How did Ryan Giles get on at Middlesbrough last season?

It looked as though he was going to be a wing-back under Chris Wilder when he first arrived - but a managerial change saw him adapt to a left-back role, although he was still given the opportunity to get forward under Michael Carrick and proved to be a real asset in the final third.

Although he failed to get himself on the scoresheet for Boro, he recorded 12 assists in 48 competitive appearances.

Not only did he manage to stay fit, but he was consistent and although he struggled defensively at times, he did extremely well going forward despite having to be part of a back four.

Should Ryan Giles be open to a return to Middlesbrough?

This is a potential move that would make sense for both Boro and Giles.

However, the former will only recruit the latter if the price is right and it remains to be seen whether the Teesside outfit can afford to bring him back permanently.

A permanent move would probably be in all parties' interests if he isn't part of Wolves' first-team plans - because Giles will want to settle down somewhere, Boro will want to keep him for the long term and Lopetegui's side will want to generate a fee for him.

Dropping back down to the Championship may seem like a step back, but sometimes that's required to ensure a player thrives in the future and you feel Giles would benefit from playing regularly in a lower division before pushing for a move back to the Premier League.

If he isn't going to be a regular starter at Molineux, a switch to the Riverside would be perfect because it would be difficult to see him not starting, even with Hayden Coulson returning.