Wolverhampton Wanderers' centre-back Dion Sanderson is open to a move back to former loan club Birmingham City, a report from Birmingham World has claimed.

The young defender has spent two temporary spells at St Andrew's, first moving to Blues during the summer of 2021 but being recalled and sent to Queens Park Rangers for the second half of 2021/22.

With the 23-year-old failing to make a hugely positive impact under Mark Warburton, he then returned to Birmingham last summer and was a key player under John Eustace, making 34 appearances in all competitions last term and starting regularly when fit.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' transfer stance on Dion Sanderson

Unfortunately for Sanderson, he has failed to do enough to impress his parent club, with Julen Lopetegui's side reported to be willing to cash in on him during the summer transfer window.

This may not come as a shock considering he has been out on loan in recent seasons and is now 23, with the player needing to play regularly if he wants to give himself the best chance to fulfil his potential.

He may not get the opportunity to prove his worth at Molineux, so a permanent exit could be beneficial for his career.

Who are Birmingham City battling to secure Dion Sanderson's signature?

Both Birmingham and Stoke City have launched bids to try and lure Sanderson away from Wolves this summer, according to Football Insider.

Sunderland, who have also taken the defender on loan in the past, are another side thought to be interested in securing his signature.

And the potential departure of Daniel Ballard, who has been linked with West Ham United in recent times, may boost their chances of sealing a switch for their former loanee who may be keen to depart Molineux.

Which move(s) would be best for Dion Sanderson?

A move to any of the three sides will be tempting for the central defender.

Birmingham are a familiar club to Sanderson and with the player already knowing Blues inside out, he could develop well at St Andrew's if he links up with John Eustace's side permanently.

But a switch to Stoke would also be tempting - because Alex Neil is rebuilding his squad and could end up with a squad that's ready to compete for promotion when the summer window shuts.

The Potters have been underwhelming in recent years, but this summer could be used to turn things around at the bet365 Stadium.

The Black Cats, meanwhile, have been anything but underwhelming in the past two seasons and are on the rise. However, players will need to leave to give him the best chance of starting regularly at the Stadium of Light.

With this in mind, a move to Birmingham or Stoke be the best options, with the former in real need of adding to their central defence. A return to St Andrew's wouldn't be a bad career choice.