The goals for the 2023/24 season will be high for Middlesbrough Football Club as they look to get out of the Championship.

Michael Carrick’s arrival as manager has seen expectations dramatically rise at the football club over the past few months.

Their 2022/23 season ended in disappointment, but with a full pre-season and summer transfers, Carrick will hope his Middlesbrough team can take the next step.

Carrick will be eager to get the tight transfers through the door in the coming weeks, and one player he seems keen on signing is Wolves’ Ryan Giles.

What is the latest on Ryan Giles’ future?

The 23-year-old enjoyed a fine season on loan at the Riverside Stadium last season, and that has now seemingly put him in the shop window.

Giles is a graduate of the Wolves academy, but his time at the football club could be about to come to an end.

Interest in the defender has gathered pace in the last few weeks, but Wolves are unlikely to make a decision on the player’s future until after their pre-season tour in South Korea.

This will be a blow to Middlesbrough and Leicester City, who are both keen on signing the left back this summer.

Boro’s interest is public knowledge with Carrick being left impressed by the 23-year-old’s performances during his time at the club. But, before Leicester’s interest was known, it was also reported that teams from Europe were also keen on Giles.

It then emerged last week, that Enzo Maresca is keen to make Giles his first signing for the club. But, before this interest was known it was reported that Giles’ preference would be to return to Middlesbrough and that should still be the case.

Why Ryan Giles should forget Leicester City and sign for Middlesbrough

Both clubs would be a good move for Giles this summer, but it can be argued that a move to Middlesbrough seems the best and most sensible option.

The defender enjoyed a very successful spell at the club last season, appearing 45 times in the Championship and recording 11 assists, his best return in his five loan spells in England’s second division.

The 23-year-old started the season very well, but under Carrick, it seemed Giles took his game to another level.

Giles managed to record his best return in assists, and he appeared in all but one league game. So, while the interest from Leicester may tempt the young defender, it seems to make sense for him to return to Middlesbrough should the two clubs agree a deal.

He will know he’ll play regularly at Middlesbrough, as Carrick knows what he is capable of and is clearly a big fan of his.

Moving to the King Power Stadium could be a risk, as they already have options in that area of the pitch, meaning Giles may not be guaranteed the game time that he will be at Boro.

Some players just suit certain clubs, and going off last season, it seems Giles just suits this Middlesbrough team, so it would be silly to ignore the interest and join Leicester.