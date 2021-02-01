Wolves player seals EFL exit

Burton Albion have announced the permanent signing of Terry Taylor from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Brewers have been active this winter transfer window as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has set about trying to put together a side he feels is capable of earning safety in League One this season.

Taylor is the latest to come in, then, with him penning a contract that will last for the next two and a half years.

Taylor made his Wolves first-team debut last season in the League Cup but has largely been limited to playing u21 football in the Old Gold and the Molineux side has now agreed to release him from his contract.

It’s not too far for him to move to Burton, meanwhile, and he’ll be looking forward to getting more senior football under his belt.

The Verdict

Brewers fans will be excited to see how things go with Taylor as the youngster will be wanting to show his quality as soon as possible.

He’ll have been itching for more first-team minutes since that Wolves debut and now gets the chance to really kickstart his career as he looks to help Albion stay away from the dropzone in League One in the second half of the season.