Highlights Yerson Mosquera, a Wolves defender, is attracting interest from over a dozen Championship clubs in the January transfer window.

Mosquera had a successful loan spell at FC Cincinnati in the MLS, earning recognition and a call-up to the Colombian national team.

While Wolves have no plans to send Mosquera back to America, he may be loaned out again to a Championship club to gain experience in English football.

Over a dozen Championship clubs are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Yerson Mosquera in the January window.

Yerson Mosquera’s career so far

The 22-year-old joined Wolves from Colombian outfit Atletico Nacional in the summer of 2021, but he has struggled for game time at Molineux.

Mosquera made his debut for the club in a League Cup clash against Tottenham, but he was substituted with a serious hamstring injury.

The change in management at Wolves, along with new arrivals at centre-back, meant Mosquera was always going to have to go out on loan to play, so a loan switch to FC Cincinnati was sorted at the start of this year.

And, it worked out very well for the player, as he starred for the MLS outfit as they won the Supporters’ Shield, with Mosquera also nominated for the Defender of the Year award.

As well as that, his form also saw him earn a call-up to the Colombian national team, and he made his debut earlier this year.

Wolves’ Yerson Mosquera plans revealed

With FC Cincinnati losing in the play-offs, Mosquera’s season has now finished, so he is set to return to Wolves.

It had been claimed the Orange and Blue were in discussions to bring the defender back to the club, but the Express & Star has revealed that the Premier League side have no intention of sending Mosquera back to America.

Yerson Mosquera Career So Far (As of December 2023) Club Appearances Atletico Nacional 16 Wolves 1 FC Cincinnati 30

Instead, Gary O’Neil is set to assess the youngster in training, and he could play a part for Wolves over the remainder of the campaign.

But, the update states that there’s a very real possibility that Mosquera will be loaned out again, with Wanderers wanting him to be tested in English football.

So, the Championship may be on the cards, and the report has shared that over half of the clubs in the league have already made an enquiry about bringing Mosquera in.

Yerson Mosquera could thrive in the Championship

You can understand why there is such interest in Mosquera, as he has all the tools to be a top quality player in the second tier.

Physically, he should be able to cope with ease, as he is 6’2”, and he has excellent recovery pace, which will make him an asset to any side that plays a high line.

Mosquera is also aggressive in the way he defends, which is a positive, but it can be an issue, as he is prone to making a few rash challenges and diving in.

But, that’s to be expected with a younger player, and Wolves are loaning him out so that he can continue to develop and improve, with the hope that he will play in the Premier League in the years to come.

With over 12 clubs having started talks over a potential deal, it shows Mosquera will be a huge coup for the club that does bring him in.

Now, it’s a case of waiting to see what Wolves want to do with the player, and it should all become clearer in the coming weeks.