Bristol City produced some FA Cup heroics on Tuesday evening to dump West Ham United out of the competition, and it was the same man who got them over the line for a replay who proved to be the difference maker.

Having slammed home an equaliser at the London Stadium in a 1-1 draw in-front of 9,000 travelling Robins fans, Tommy Conway pounced in just the third minute on a Hammers defensive mistake to slot into an empty net at Ashton Gate, and that is the only goal that was needed to see Liam Manning's side into round four.

Having missed most of the opening couple of months of the season with a hamstring injury, Conway has been back in action since late September and with eight goals in all competitions in 22 appearances, he is very much one to watch for the next few years in terms of goalscoring strikers.

Tommy Conway's Bristol City Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 20 Average Minutes Per Game 61 Goals 6 xG (Expected Goals) 5.34 Assists 0 Shots Per Game 1.6 Big Chances Missed 4 Touches Per Game 16.1 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.2 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.3 Possession Lost Per Game 4.1 Stats Correct As Of January 17, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Bristol City man wanted by Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Celtic and Rangers

Whether that will be with Bristol City or another club though remains to be seen, as transfer interest is growing in the 21-year-old Scotland youth international on the back of his FA Cup exploits.

According to a report from Football Insider, a whole host of clubs are keeping tabs on the young striker, and they include Old Firm duo Rangers and Celtic, who are battling it out for the Scottish Premiership title.

Premier League clubs though are also sniffing around the City academy graduate, with Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers all keen on Conway's services.

A scorer of 12 goals last season in 38 appearances, Conway is on the way to equalling or bettering that figure for 2023-24, and he appears to be Liam Manning's first-choice when it comes to his starting striker.

Tommy Conway's Bristol City contract length

In Bristol City's academy since the age of seven, Conway made his professional debut in April 2021 for the Robins, but that wasn't before a loan stint in non-league with Yate Town and also Bath City, meaning he had to do some hard graft before getting senior minutes.

Ahead of the 2022-23 season though, where he was expected to make a real breakthrough, Conway signed a new contract keeping him at City until the summer of 2025 - that means as of now, he has around a year-and-a-half remaining on his current deal.

That is likely going to put the potential vultures on red alert, as if Conway is still a Bristol City player this summer and hasn't signed an extension, then it is potentially their last chance to cash in on the striker before he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a non-English club from January 2025 onwards.

And Premier League interest in particular could turn the head of the Scotland under-21's international - with City probably not one of the favourites to make it into the play-offs this season at this stage, the likes of Wolves or Nottingham Forest could really tempt the striker.