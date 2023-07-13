It remains to be seen how busy of a summer transfer window it will be for Wolves as the Midlands club prepare themselves for another Premier League campaign.

Already conducting a fair amount of business already, Wolves have also seen two important individuals in Nathan Collins and Ruben Neves depart, whilst the experienced Conor Coady has also headed for pastures new.

You would imagine that there is still work to be done in the transfer window and whilst there will be priority positions to target, it would be no shock if they are open to improving all across the pitch.

What is the latest on Wolves' pursuit of Bristol City sensation Alex Scott?

Wolves have been long-term admirers of Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, however, the Championship club's £25 million valuation of the teenager has proven to be the stumbling block in the Premier League outfit's pursuit.

A Football League World exclusive from last month suggested that the teams who have long held interest in the 19-year-old, which included Wolves, had gone nowhere near the fee Bristol City are demanding, and that subsequently encouraged the newly-promoted trio of Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town.

However, Bristol City have remained firm in their valuation and as detailed in an update on the midfielder's situation from talkSPORT's Alex Crook, Wolves are no longer in the running for the Guernsey-born starlet.

It has also emerged over the last day or so that AFC Bournemouth have been rejected with their £15 million bid for Scott.

Which Coventry City ace should Wolves turn to as they exit the race for Alex Scott?

One player who proved to be just as, or even more effective than the 19-year-old last time out is Gus Hamer, and whilst he is seven years older, you still get the impression that the Dutchman possesses an incredibly high ceiling.

A player who brings tenacity, determination and intelligence off the ball, he is also extremely talented with the ball at his feet and has a fantastic passing range to complement his excellent ball-carrying abilities.

He also proved last season that he can effectively contribute in the final third, netting 11 league goals and providing a further 10 assists in 41 appearances for the Sky Blues.

Proving to step up when it mattered too, Hamer netted the only goal in the victory at Middlesbrough to send his team to Wembley, whilst he also scored the equaliser against Luton Town in the play-off final.

A player that is deserving of a Premier League opportunity, Hamer is a player that has the ability to immediately compete for first-team football at Molineux, whilst he can operate in a holding role, as an eight and even in a more advanced position.

The 26-year-old is also a more affordable option than Scott and whilst Coventry will likely give their best efforts to keep hold of him, he will have his price and Coventry will be wary of the fact that his current deal is set to expire next summer.