Highlights Che Adams is a free agent this summer, with Wolves leading the race for his signature ahead of potential relegation-threatened rivals.

Southampton striker's future is uncertain as he approaches the end of his contract, with no extension signed despite offers earlier this season.

Adams has a big decision to make about his next move, with Wolves showing interest in him due to his pressing ability and mobility fitting their style of play.

Wolves are ‘leading the race’ to sign Southampton striker Che Adams on a free transfer in the summer when his contract expires.

Che Adams faces uncertain future

The 27-year-old joined Saints in 2019 from Birmingham City, and he has featured regularly for the south coast since, with the majority of his appearances coming in the top-flight.

Of course, Southampton were relegated last season, but Adams has stuck around, scoring ten goals in 30 games for Russell Martin’s side as they look to bounce back at the first attempt.

Whilst Adams will be focused on finishing the job with Southampton this season, his future beyond the next ten games is unclear.

That’s because he is out of contract in the summer, and Adams didn’t put pen to paper on an extension that was offered to him earlier in the season.

Wolves pushing to sign Che Adams

Therefore, he is in a position where he can decide his next move, and the Telegraph has revealed that Wolves will be looking to bring Adams to Molineux in the summer.

“Wolves are leading the race for Southampton striker Che Adams as a free agent ahead of rivals threatened by Premier League relegation.

“Adams, 27, has three months left on his contract at St Mary’s and the Scotland international can speak to foreign clubs over a pre-contract in the summer but there is interest in taking him without a fee from English teams.

“Gary O’Neil has been in the market for a No 9 at Molineux and it is understood that Adams is firmly on his radar for the 2024/25 campaign, which could yet feature European football after Wolves’ excellent season.

“Everton and Nottingham Forest have both had Adams in their sights in recent windows but their top-flight status’ are far from certain after points deductions for breaching Premier League profit-and-sustainability rules.”

As mentioned, at least one new striker is sure to be a priority for Wanderers in the summer, as they seriously lack depth up top, evident by the fact youngster Nathan Fraser was picked to start the FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Coventry City last time out.

That’s after the club surprisingly sanctioned deals for Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva to leave in January without replacements coming in.

Che Adams has a big decision to make

Ultimately, Adams is in control of his own destiny this summer, and he will no doubt weigh up all his options before making a move, but Wolves are sure to appeal.

They tried to sign the Scotland international last summer, so O’Neil is clearly a fan, and his pressing ability and mobility makes him a good fit for the way Wolves play.

So, this is one to monitor, but Adams will be concentrating on helping Southampton back to the Premier League before deciding on his next move.

From Southampton’s perspective, they would need to win promotion to have any chance of keeping the ex-Sheffield United man at the club.