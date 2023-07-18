Both Luton Town and Middlesbrough have launched bids in their respective attempts to lure Wolves left-back Ryan Giles away from Molineux, according to TEAMtalk.

Giles could be an extremely useful addition for both teams, with the Hatters likely to benefit from having an extra option at left wing-back and Boro needing an addition at left-back.

Hayden Coulson may have returned from his loan spell in Scotland, but Marc Bola has departed the club and that makes this area a key priority for Michael Carrick's side before the season starts.

How could Middlesbrough overcome Luton Town in this race?

Even though the Hatters have been promoted, they may not spend a huge amount this summer. It just isn't their style.

And this is why Boro may fancy themselves to win this race. The first hurdle is a simple one to get over if they have the cash: meet Wolves' valuation and either match or exceed Luton's bid.

Personal terms will then be the next hurdle and if both Luton and Boro have bids accepted, it could be a two-way battle for his signature.

Whether Giles chooses Carrick's side or Edwards' men won't just come down to money or the division they are both in though.

It will depend on a range of factors and the fact the 23-year-old has already spent time at the Riverside could work in Boro's favour.

The fact Luton are in the Premier League could make winning this race difficult for Middlesbrough - but the former will be hoping to keep themselves afloat in the top tier whilst the latter will be hoping to secure promotion.

The chance to push for promotion could be appealing for Giles - and there's every chance Boro will be in the division above the Hatters during the 2024/25 season - something the left-back will surely be bearing in mind.

What key demand would Ryan Giles need to make in negotiations with Middlesbrough?

Although a permanent switch to the Riverside would be a positive move for Giles who needs to be playing regular football sooner rather than later, he needs to think about his long-term future too.

In the short term, he's guaranteed to be a starter and would fit in nicely on Teesside.

But considering his age and the fact he's only likely to get better because of that, he needs to give himself an exit route out of Carrick's side if he wants to depart.

And he can create that exit route during contract negotiations via a release clause.

This release clause can't be too low because Boro will want to generate as much profit for him as possible - but a compromise does need to be made and Giles can use potential interest from Luton and other clubs to get the best possible deal for himself.

There is a chance Boro could find themselves stuck in the second tier for the long term as well.

That doesn't seem likely considering how talented Carrick is and the strength of his squad, but it's a possibility considering how difficult the Championship is next season and how tough it's likely to be after that too.

Leicester City, Leeds United, Southampton, Coventry City, Norwich City, Watford and others will all want to be in the promotion mix along with others, reinforcing the competition Boro face in their quest to get back to the top tier.